A fuel-laden tanker exploded near the Jigawa-Kano border, just a month after a similar explosion in October that killed over 180 people

While no one was injured this time, there are rising fears over the safety of fuel transport in the region following the deadly Majia blast

The Federal Fire Service quickly contained the fire, and investigations are underway to improve safety measures

A fuel-laden tanker erupted in flames near the Jigawa-Kano border on Wednesday, November 14, sending shockwaves through the community.

This latest explosion comes just one month after a similar incident in October that left over 180 dead and many more injured.

Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes in Jigawa, Details Emerge

The October explosion in Majia, Taura Local Government Area, occurred when a tanker, travelling from Kano to Yobe, exploded as villagers attempted to scoop up the spilt fuel.

The resulting blast claimed numerous lives and shocked the nation.

Authorities swing into action, no casualties reported

According to M. A. Aliyu, Public Relations Officer for the Federal Fire Service in Jigawa, the fire service acted quickly, arriving at the scene by 10:50 AM and containing the flames.

"The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, with a focus on safety regulations and emergency protocols," Aliyu stated.

Residents react over tanker explosion

The Kuho Village Head, Alhaji Zubairu Ahmad, expressed relief that the explosion occurred away from homes.

"We instructed villagers to stay away from the tanker to prevent further harm," he said.

While no casualties were reported, concerns about the safety of fuel transport in the state continue to rise.

Witness Malam Sani, a commercial motor driver, pointed out the growing dangers posed by these incidents, citing the tragic events in Majia as a stark reminder of the risks.

Aliyu emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance and better safety measures, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that a petrol tanker explosion occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Saturday evening, causing thousands of commuters to be stranded for several hours.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident, but several vehicles were completely burnt.

The burnt vehicles included two articulated trucks, one 18-seater bus, two small commercial cabs, one tricycle, and three motorcycles.

