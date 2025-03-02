Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has begun distributing shelter kits and ₦250,000 in financial aid to 1,896 households impacted by the 2024 floods across five local government areas

Unlike previous methods requiring victims to visit the Government House, Fintiri said a direct intervention approach would be adopted

Commissioner Bello Hamman-Diram stated that recipients were identified through biometric registration

Imburu, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has launched the distribution of shelter kits and financial aid to 1,896 households severely affected by the 2024 floods across five local government areas.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Imburu, Numan local government area, Fintiri announced that each affected household would receive ₦250,000 to rebuild homes destroyed by the 2024 floods.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri flagged off the distribution of N250,000 each to 1,896 households worst hit by the 2024 floods in Adamawa. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

The governor said Numan will serve as the central distribution point for the five most affected local government areas, including Madagali, Michika, Demsa, and Lamurde.

While I opted for direct intervention approach - Fintiri

Fintiri explained his administration’s departure from previous relief distribution methods, where victims were required to visit the Government House for assistance.

Instead, he stated that under his leadership, flood victims would act as contractors for their own reconstruction projects, ensuring a more direct and efficient resettlement process.

The governor urged beneficiaries to commence rebuilding immediately and relocate to safer areas, warning of the potential for another flood as the rainy season approaches.

How beneficiaries were identified - Hamman-Diram

Alhaji Bello Hamman-Diram, commissioner for reconstruction, rehabilitation, reintegration, and humanitarian services, explained that the beneficiaries were identified through a biometric process in collaboration with the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency.

Meanwhile, in his welcome address, Numan local government chairman Innocent Koto expressed gratitude to Governor Fintiri for selecting Numan as the flag-off location.

He pledged the continued support and loyalty of the local population to the administration.

Beneficiaries thanked the governor for addressing their plight and assured that the financial aid would be used for its intended purpose.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri explained why he opted for a direct approach in distributing cash and other intervention packages to the 2024 flood victims in Adamawa. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Floods: NEMA releases report on death toll in Northeast Nigeria

In August 2024, Legit.ng reported that at least 49 people lost their lives, and thousands were displaced in northeastern Nigeria due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) reported on Monday, August 26, that the flooding severely affected the states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba, with 41,344 people displaced.

NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the country is just entering the peak flood season, particularly in the northern regions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng