Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri reiterated his commitment to empowering youths with tools, skills, and infrastructure for achieving their dreams

The Adamawa state governor made the statement at the closing ceremony of the VSAT training and SPACEHACK 2025 youth empowerment programme, held in Yola

Fintiri pledged ongoing support for digital transformation to modernise governance, enhance service delivery, and foster innovation in Adamawa

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has reiterated his administration's commitment to ensuring that the youths are given the tools, skills, and infrastructure needed to achieve their dreams.

Fintiri made the statement at the closing ceremony of the VSAT training and SPACEHACK 2025 youth empowerment programme, held at Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, on Friday, February 2028.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa reiterated his commitment to empowering youths with tools, skills, and infrastructure. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Fintiri's vision for digital transformation and growth

Legit.ng gathers that the event, themed "Building Grassroots Innovation in Satellite Technology," was a collaborative effort between the Adamawa state government and the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT).

The initiative aimed to equip youths with cutting-edge knowledge in Satellite Technology and Digital Communication.

In his speech, delivered by Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, Governor Fintiri underscored the importance of utilising technology for development in Adamawa state.

"Let me begin by commending NIGCOMSAT, our esteemed partners, for their collaboration in making this event a success. I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to the brilliant minds who have dedicated their time and creativity to finding solutions that will transform our communities through satellite and space technology," Fintiri stated.

Reflecting on the programme, Fintiri noted that he has in the past few days witnessed groundbreaking ideas that have the potential to address challenges in agriculture, e-learning, disaster management, cybersecurity, and rural connectivity.

"We'll shape a digitally advanced Adamawa" - Fintiri

The governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to digital transformation, emphasizing that it is no longer a choice but a necessity.

"We will continue to prioritise ICT development. Recently, we have approved several key projects that will modernize governance, enhance service delivery, and promote efficiency in government operations," he added.

Fintiri also expressed his gratitude to NIGCOMSAT for their continued support, saying:

"To our esteemed partners at NIGCOMSAT, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and for believing in the transformative power of innovation.

"Together, let’s shape a digitally advanced Adamawa, powered by connectivity, innovation, and knowledge, paving the way for a brighter future," he said.

The governor urged the beneficiaries to take the next steps in advancing and scaling their ideas, applying the knowledge and skills they have gained to create real-world solutions that will benefit communities and shape the future.

Adamawa's path to transformation through ICT

Hammanjam Ahmed Adamu, Special Adviser to the governor on ICT, E-Governance, and Policy, expressed that the event demonstrates Adamawa’s readiness to lead Nigeria’s digital revolution.

He also appreciated Fintiri for prioritizing ICT, digital transformation, and broadband expansion in the state.

A cross-section of people at NIGCOMSAT's 5-day SpaceTech Hackathon & VSAT Trainings in Yola, Adamawa state. Photo credit: @NigComSat1R

Source: Twitter

The managing director and CEO of NIGCOMSAT, Jane Egerton-Idehen, highlighted that the programme was designed to foster innovation, enhance technical skills, and create opportunities for youth in the ever-evolving space-tech industry.

She encouraged the youth to put their creativity to bear stating,

"Together, we can transform Adamawa and Nigeria at large."

She made the statement at the closing ceremony of the VSAT training and SPACEHACK 2025 youth empowerment programme, held in Yola, on Friday the knowledge gained during the training.

Fintiri flags off N19.7bn shopping complex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Fintiri recently flagged off the construction of the Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex.

The N19.7 billion project is expected to transform the commercial landscape of the state.

He performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, February 10, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to economic growth and job creation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng