Former Kaduna Central Senatorial District lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has revealed the reasons behind his decision to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC) after leaving the party in 2018.

The human rights activist, who recently returned to the ruling party, attributed his move to the reconciliation efforts led by Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani.

Sani spills truth about political ambition

Sani made the disclosure during an appearance on Channels Television’s Hard Copy programme on Friday.

He explained that his initial departure from the APC in 2018 was due to controversies surrounding the party’s primaries.

After resigning, he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and secured its senatorial ticket but lost the 2019 election to the current governor, Uba Sani.

On February 15, the former lawmaker, alongside members of the PDP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), officially returned to the APC. Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state welcomed Senator Sani and other prominent politicians to the APC on Saturday.

Speaking about his decision, Sani described himself as a founding member of the APC in Kaduna State, highlighting his role in establishing the party’s structures and securing victories in the 2015 elections.

“A circumstance led to our mass exit from the APC sometime in 2018, and that circumstance has changed, and then we rejoined the APC in Kaduna State,” Sani said.

He noted that his fallout with the immediate past governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was due to political, personal, and state-related differences.

Sani praised the current governor, Uba Sani, for his efforts to foster unity and reconciliation across the state.

“We now have a new governor who reached out to us. A governor who has been making consultations, building bridges across the state, and then we also met and agreed that we should return to the party that we founded in Kaduna State,” he stated.

The former senator emphasized that his return to the APC was driven by a desire to contribute to the party’s growth and the development of Kaduna State.

He also expressed optimism about the current administration’s approach to governance, which he believes aligns with the interests of the people.

Sani’s return to the APC marks a significant political shift, particularly given his previous criticisms of the party and its leadership.

His decision reflects the ongoing realignments within Nigeria’s political landscape, as parties seek to strengthen their positions ahead of future elections.

