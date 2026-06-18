Depot owners have slashed petrol prices below Dangote Refinery as competition intensifies

PMS now sells between N1,175 and N1,178 per litre, while diesel trades around N1,600–N1,601 per litre at major depots.

The price reductions in the market are being driven by weaker global crude oil prices and rising competition

Several depot owners have matched or are selling petrol below the rates offered by Dangote Petroleum Refinery

On Tuesday, June 16, Dangote reduced its ex-gantry petrol price to N1,175 per litre, representing a N75 reduction from N1,250 per litre following recent declines in international crude oil prices.

Petrol prices drop below Dangote rates at private depots Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Depots reduce petrol prices

Data obtained from Petroleumprice.ng on Wednesday showed that several depots have responded and have adjusted ex-depot prices downward, undercutting rates sold at Dangote Refinery to stay competitive.

For Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Dangote traded at N1,178 per litre, while Aiteo reduced its price further to N1,175 per litre.

Rain Oil, A.A. Rano, Bono, Integrated, Ascon and African Terminal were quoted at N1,177 per litre.

A similar trend was recorded in the diesel market. Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) supplied through Dangote channels was priced at N1,601 per litre, while Rain Oil, A.A. Rano, Wosbab, Emadeb, Menj, Sahara, African Terminal and Bono sold at N1,600 per litre.

The latest adjustments reflect increased price competition among depot operators, as marketers compare offers across multiple supply points before making purchasing decisions.

Private depot owners are also reacting to softer global crude oil benchmarks, which have reduced replacement costs for imported petroleum products and increased pressure on pricing strategies.

Crude oil price drops

Brent crude has recently declined from earlier highs, easing concerns around supply constraints and contributing to lower landing cost expectations in key markets.

Despite the presence of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, fuel pricing in Nigeria remains closely tied to international crude movements, which continue to influence ex-depot and retail market dynamics.

Industry sources said buyers are no longer dependent on single supply channels, creating stronger competition for volumes among depot operators.

Depot competition forces petrol prices below Dangote refinery rates. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

Here are the latest depot petrol prices

Here is how much filling station owners are buying from Dangote and other depots. Lowest to highest

Aiteo: N1,175

A. A Rano: N1,177

African Terminal: N1,177

Ascon: N1,177

Bono: N1,177

Integrated: N1,177

Rain Oil: N1,177

Aipec: N1,178

Ardova: N1,178

Dangote: N1,178

Pinnacle: N1,179

Nepal: N1,197

A.Y.M Shafa: N1,200

Matrix: N1,200

Prudent: N1,200

Rain Oil: N1,200

Northwest: N1,200

Mainland: N1,200

Matrix: N1,205

Sigmund: N1,205

Filling stations announce cheaper petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several filling stations across Nigeria have reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, as marketers battle to attract customers amid changing market conditions.

A market survey conducted showed that major marketers, including TotalEnergies, Rainoil, Emedab, Empire Energy, and AA Rano, adjusted their petrol prices downward to between N1,330 and N1,350 per litre.

The latest adjustment marks a drop from previous prices of over N1,360 per litre, offering fresh relief to motorists and businesses struggling with rising transportation and operating costs.

Source: Legit.ng