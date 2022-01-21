About 20 million Nigerians are afflicted with one form of mental health problem or another according to House Representatives

Representative of Ahaoda-West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni federal constituency, Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi gave the figure on Thursday, January 20, 2022

He said mental illness shows up in different forms as House of Reps gives marching order to the Committees on Health Institutions to liaise with healthcare proffessionals

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has given the number of Nigerians who have one form of mental illness or another.

Hon. Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi representing Ahoada-West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni federal constituency in Rivers State said while presenting a motion on the need to address increasing cases of mental illness in Nigeria, said three out every 10 Nigerians may be afflicted with mental illness.

House of Reps Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila Credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

Worrying numbers

According to the House of Reps, over 20 million Nigerians are currently going through different degrees of mental illness or disorder without access to psychiatric care.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Leadership newspaper reported that the House ordered its Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to interface with the ministry of health towards enhancing mental health facilities around the country and carry out further sensitization of Nigerians on the issue.

Nigerians are worried about the growing number of mental health patients roaming the streets daily basis and asked that urgent steps be taken to tackle the menace.

Various types mental health

Nnam-Obi said the illness shows in mood swings, anxiety, old age-related illness and the ones caused by substance abuse.

Specialist Speaks on mental health

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a US-based Nigerian internal medicine specialist, Dr. Ikenna Ihim has kick-started an educational and enlightenment programme to address anxiety-related challenges and illnesses. Writing on the initiative on his social media pages, Dr. Ihim stated that approximately 40 million Americans suffer from anxiety-related disorders.

He also provided more details on reasons why the problem is prevailing, adding that most people suffer from the problems caused by anxiety but they are unaware that it is a component of depression.

He stressed that anxiety is one of the most common mental health disorders bothering humanity and especially Americans.

Source: Legit.ng