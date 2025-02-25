The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reaffirmed that the registration deadline for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will not be extended beyond Saturday, March 8, 2025

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 25, by JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin

The registration process commenced on Monday, February 3, and will strictly end on March 8, as previously communicated through official advertisements and the board’s calendar

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the registration period for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which began on Monday, February 3, will conclude on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The 2025 UTME is slated to take place from Friday, April 25, 2025, to Monday, May 5, 2025.

JAMB has reaffirmed that the registration deadline for the 2025 UTME remains Saturday, March 8. Photo credit: Jamb official

Source: Facebook

As reported on Tuesday, February 25, by Vanguard newspaper, JAMB ruled out an extension of the registration period.

The foremost Nigerian examination body said:

”This deadline has been communicated in all advertisements and the official calendar for the 2025 UTME exercise.”

1.5 million candidates already registered for JAMB

Legit.ng reports that this update from JAMB came as the agency disclosed that over 1.5 million candidates have successfully registered.

JAMB said:

"We wish to inform all prospective candidates that there will be no extension of the registration period."

Furthermore, JAMB urged all individuals who wish to participate in the UTME 2025 to register promptly and avoid waiting until the last minute.

JAMB said:

“Currently, over 1.5 million candidates have successfully registered, which aligns closely with the board’s projections for the 2025 examination cycle. It is essential to note that the Board’s calendar is fixed, with numerous subsequent programmes scheduled after registration, including examinations, results management, and admissions exercise. These timelines are coordinated with other agencies whose operations rely on the completion of our processes. Therefore, extending the registration period would disrupt not only the Board’s plans but also those of our partners.

“In light of this, we strongly encourage candidates to complete their registration as soon as possible, adhering to the established timeline for the 2025 UTME.”

Many Nigerian youths often take JAMB examinations. Photo credit: Rafiu Olasunkanmi

Source: Facebook

Snapshot of JAMB

JAMB is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. It conducts the UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.

The board is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Read more on JAMB:

JAMB: NIN important for UTME 2025

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB stressed that candidates whose biometrics verification is unsuccessful on the examination day would not be permitted to sit the UTME or its mock version.

JAMB noted that no parent or proxy is allowed to make any transaction on candidates' profiles or interfere with the registration "to avoid alterations and data mismatch".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng