An applicant of the Federal Civil Service recruitment displayed the message he received after submitting his application

He shared a screenshot of the message on social media, confirming his submission after the application process

The man also shared the position he applied for, while hoping to God that he would get shortlisted

A young Nigerian man shared the message he received after submitting his application for the Federal Civil Service recruitment.

The message he saw indicated that his application for the Federal Civil Service recruitment was successful.

In an X post by @Aliyukean, the man also shared the position he applied for while reacting to an announcement concerning the recruitment.

Man applies for foreign affairs officer job

According to the man, the position he applied for was the foreign affairs officer II role.

He expressed his desire to be shortlisted among the successful applicants in the Federal Civil Service recruitment.

The man said a prayer, asking God to see him through the recruitment process.

He said:

“Rabbi innī limā anzalta ilayya min khayrin faqīr] I applied under foreign affairs officer ll. I pray to Allah to see me through Aamin.”

Reactions trail man’s successful federal service application

Other applicants of the federal civil service recruitment who came across the man’s post asked him questions as they were unable to complete their application.

@UnitySilas35953 said:

"This is a screen shot on portal showing 2024."

@BrevisKing said:

"After submitting, were you able to get a print out?"

@yusufabbas2d said:

"I keep trying still yet."

@CodingLily said:

"Is there a printable slip at the conclusion of the registration please?"

@shektirah_dauda said:

"Please which browser did you use?"

