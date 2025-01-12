The Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, has redeployed senior officers in a strategic reshuffle aimed at strengthening the army's capacity

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, has approved the redeployment of several senior officers in a major shake-up aimed at enhancing the Nigerian Army's operational capacity.

This includes the appointment of new General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), corps commanders, and a new Force Commander for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

According to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, the redeployment is a strategic move to address emerging security challenges and strengthen the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency, Vanguard reported.

“This reshuffle is designed to enhance the Army’s capacity to tackle national security threats and further support the government’s efforts in combating terrorism and insurgency.

“The Chief of Army Staff has directed all newly appointed officers to approach their duties with renewed vigor, particularly in sustaining the fight against terrorism and ensuring the welfare of troops under their command," Nwachukwu said.

New appointments and redeployments

Among the key appointments, Major General GM Mutkut has been appointed as the new Force Commander of the MNJTF, transitioning from his position at the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre to the MNJTF headquarters in N’Djamena, Chad.

Major General OT Olatoye is the new GOC of the 82 Division and commander of Joint Task Force Operation Udoka (OPUK), moving from the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

Similarly, Major General EF Oyinlola has been appointed the GOC of the 3 Division and commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), after his tenure at the Department of Military Secretary, The Cable reported.

Other significant appointments include Major General AGL Haruna, confirmed as GOC 7 Division and commander of Sector 1 of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, while Major General IA Ajose will head the 8 Division and Sector 2 of Joint Task Force North West Operation Fasan Yanma.

Principal Staff Officers and Corps Commanders

Several key positions within the Army Headquarters have also seen changes. Brigadier General LA Fejokwu has been appointed Chief of Administration, while Brigadier General GU Chibuisi will serve as Chief of Civil Military Affairs.

Brigadier General AS Ndalolo is now the Chief of Training (Army), and Brigadier General OS Abai will oversee Transformation and Innovation. Brigadier General JH Abdussalam assumes the role of Chief of Special Services and Programmes.

In the corps commanders’ appointments, Brigadier General OC Ajunwa takes command of the Nigerian Army Armour Corps, while Brigadier General HT Wesley will lead the Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps.

Other appointments include Brigadier General TT Numbere as commander of the Nigerian Army Engineers, and Brigadier General ZL Abubakar as commander of the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery.

