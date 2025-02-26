NIMET has released its weather forecast for February 26th to 28th, 2025, predicting moderate dust haze over the Northern region and localized thunderstorms in the Southern region

The forecast highlights include sunny skies with patches of clouds in the North Central region and advisories for public health and safety

Residents are urged to stay informed through weather updates from NIMET and take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory issues

Nigeria - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has issued its weather forecast for the period from February 26th to 28th, 2025.

The forecast provides detailed weather conditions for the Northern, North Central, and Southern regions of the country.

NIMET Predicts Cloudy Skies, Thunderstorms, Mentions States Likely to Be Affected

Moderate dust haze and localized thunderstorms

On Wednesday, February 26th, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility ranging from 2 to 5 km was expected over the Northern region throughout the day.

The North Central region was predicted to experience sunny skies with patches of clouds, with prospects of localized thunderstorms in parts of Benue, Nasarawa, and Kogi states during the afternoon and evening hours.

In the Southern region, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine were expected over the Inland states and Coastal cities, with morning thunderstorms in parts of Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states.

Later in the day, localized thunderstorms were anticipated over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Delta states.

Slight dust haze and thunderstorms

On Thursday, February 27th, slight dust haze was expected over the Northern region throughout the forecast period.

The North Central region was forecasted to have sunny skies with patches of clouds and morning localized thunderstorms in parts of Nasarawa and Benue states, followed by a sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds later in the day.

The Southern region was expected to have cloudy skies with spells of sunshine in the morning, with chances of localized thunderstorms in parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and River states.

The afternoon and evening hours were anticipated to bring localized thunderstorms to parts of Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Edo, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Delta states.

Sunny and hazy skies

On Friday, February 28th, sunny and hazy skies were expected over the Northern region throughout the day.

The North Central region was forecasted to experience sunny skies with patches of clouds throughout the forecast period.

In the Southern region, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine were expected over the Inland and Coastal cities in the morning, with prospects of localized thunderstorms in parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

The afternoon and evening hours were expected to bring localized thunderstorms to parts of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states.

Advisory

Dust particles are in suspension, and the public should take necessary precautions.

People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather conditions.

Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur; the public should take adequate precautions.

Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

NIMET releases 2025 climate prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to the public on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

Themed ‘The Role of Early Warnings towards a Climate Resilient Aviation Industry for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development’, the SCP document predicts significant rainfall events at the beginning of 2025, with these rains likely to precede the onset.

