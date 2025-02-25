Rivers woman arrested over ₦523,600 ATM card swap fraud

Operatives of the Rivers state police command have arrested an Automated Teller Machine debit card swap fraudster

A 35-year-old woman identified as Blessing Oleru was arrested by police operatives in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital

The state police public relations officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, shared details of how the suspect carried out the ATM card fraud worth over ₦500,000

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A 35-year-old woman identified as Blessing Oleru has been arrested by the police over alleged Automated Teller Machine debit card swap fraud worth over ₦500,000 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said Oleru was arrested following a report by the victim (name withheld).

Police recover a Moniepoint Point of Sale (PoS) machine from the suspect. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Iringe-Koko said the report prompted a swift response from operatives of the police command.

As reported by The Punch, Iringe-Koko made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The police spokesperson the victim reported the incident on November 26, 2024, at the Olu-Obasanjo Police Station.

The victim explained that Oleru swapped his ATM card at a bank along the Garrison axis in Port Harcourt.

According to the victim’s report, the incident happened while he was attempting to withdraw cash from a malfunctioned ATM.

"The suspect swapped his ATM card at a bank along the Garrison axis in Port Harcourt. According to the report, the victim attempted to withdraw cash from an ATM, but the machine malfunctioned.

“Oleru, who was standing nearby pretending to carry out a transaction, offered assistance but instead swapped the victim’s debit card. The victim left the ATM without realising what had happened but soon began receiving debit alerts totalling ₦523,600.00.

“Following a coordinated intelligence operation, police operatives arrested Oleru on February 5, 2025. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime, and a Moniepoint Point of Sale (PoS) machine was recovered from her possession.”

Police say the suspect offered assistance but instead swapped the victim’s debit card. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Iringe-Koko disclosed that the command has commenced an investigation in an effort to apprehend other members of the syndicate.

Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos state police command arrested 28-year-old Benjamin Ezeukwe for allegedly creating a fake Dangote cement-price-slash promo to defraud numerous Nigerians

Ezeukwe, arrested in Rivers state, created a convincing online advert in September 2023, claiming a massive price slash on Dangote Cement.

Investigations revealed that Ezeukwe, who has been arraigned, conducted several similar scams.

EFCC alerts Nigerians on ATM swapping fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that he Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) warned the public about the growing trend of ATM card-swapping scams, a new method employed by fraudsters.

In a statement, the anti-graft agency revealed the deceptive tactics used by fraudsters involved in the practice.

EFCC, however, shared crucial tips to protect Nigerians from financial fraud and loss via its website.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng