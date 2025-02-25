The court has adjourned the trial of former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele until February 26, 2025, following a request for the judge to recuse himself due to alleged bias

The development occurred during the court session on Monday as the judge allowed a key witness to testify and present evidence against Emefiele, despite objections from the defence

Meanwhile, Emefiele is on trial over alleged charges related to corruption and financial misconduct and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is also facing related charges

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos state, has adjourned till Wednesday, February 26, 2025, to rule on whether or not to continue to hear the case of the former Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Rahman Oshodi adjourned for ruling after Emefiele’s Counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olalekan Ojo, asked the judge to recuse himself from the trial, citing bias.

As reported by Channels TV, another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kazeem Gbadamosi representing Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile also made a similar request.

Emefiele, who is facing multiple charges related to financial misconduct during his tenure at the helm of the CBN, has continued to deny all allegations against him.

His co-defendant, Omoile, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

How Emefiele's PA received $400,000 on his behalf

At the proceedings on Monday, February 24, the EFCC Lead Counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Rotimi Oyedepo, concluded the evidence-in-chief of a former personal assistant to the CBN governor, Adetola John.

Recall that in the ongoing trial of Godwin Emefiele, his former personal assistant, John Adetola, revealed that he collected $400,000 on behalf of the ex-governor.

Adetola explained that in 2018, he was instructed by Eric Odoh, the personal assistant to Emefiele in Abuja, to collect $400,000 from John Ayoh, the former director of the ICT department, and deliver it to Emefiele.

Adetola's revelation has led to a fresh twist to the legal battle between former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele, the federal government and the EFCC.

Alleged bias: Emefiele's lawyers challenges judge

After reminding the witness of this testimony, Oyedepo asked the witness to confirm a WhatsApp message from Eric Odoh which was printed from his phone by the EFCC investigators.

The defence team objected to this line of questioning on the grounds that the document was solely meant for identification and was not an exhibit before the court. They also argued that the witness could not read or speak into the document.

Justice Oshodi overruled the defence team and allowed the witness to read from the document marked for identification.

The judge cited Section 224 of the Evidence Act, which permits leading questions concerning introductory facts or undisputed matters.

In his response, the EFCC counsel, Oyedepo opposed their applications.

After this procedure, the lead defence counsel, Ojo, expressed dissatisfaction with the court’s decision. Rather than commence their cross-examination of the witness, through oral applications, they unanimously asked the court to recuse itself on the allegation of bias.

Justice Oshodi adjourned till February 25 to rule on the submissions.

