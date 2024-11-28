In the ongoing trial of Godwin Emefiele, his former personal assistant, John Adetola, has revealed that he collected $400,000 on behalf of the ex-governor

Adetola explained that in 2018, he was instructed by Eric Odoh, the personal assistant to Emefiele in Abuja, to collect $400,000 from John Ayoh, the former director of the ICT department, and deliver it to Emefiele

Adetola's revelation on Thursday has led to a fresh twist to the legal battle between former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele, the federal government and the EFCC

John Adetola, the seventh prosecution witness in the trial of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, testified in an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Adetola, on Thursday, November 28, narrated how he collected $400,000 on behalf of Emefiele in 2018 during his tenure as the governor's personal assistant.

Why is Emefiele in court?

Emefiele is standing trial for alleged abuse of office and involvement in a $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion fraud while serving as the governor of the Central Bank.

He is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside his co-defendant, Henry Omoile.

Omoile, on his part, is facing three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

What Emefiele's personal assistant revealed to the court on Thursday

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Adetola, through his counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that he managed office correspondences and visitors of the former CBN governor in Lagos.

As reported by The Nation, the witness said his duty gave him direct access to Emefiele.

Adetola said sometime in February 2023, he received an invite from EFCC and was interviewed on his relationship with Emefiele.

He said:

“I made a voluntary statement at EFCC office.

“In 2018, Mr Eric Odoh, the personal assistant to the governor in Abuja, sent a message to me that I should go and meet Mr John Ayoh, the former director of ICT department to collect $400,000 and give it to the governor.

“I went to Mr Ayoh’s house in Lekki and he gave me the envelope.

“I came back to the office and gave the envelope to the governor.”

Adetola further told the court that he informed EFCC about the money during his interrogation.

The witness, also confirmed that he communicated with Emefiele through telephone, email, office line and verbal communication whenever he was around.

He also confirmed to the court that he knew one George and Okanta who were Emefiele’s younger brothers and the governor’s wife, Margaret, by virtue of his relationship with his boss.

The witness also identified bundles of documents which were official communication between him and the ex-governor.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, admitted the bundles of documents for identification purpose, after considering the parties submissions and adjourned the case until December 10 for cross-examination of the witness.

