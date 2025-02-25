‘What IBB’s Comment on Media ‘Hysteria’ in Dele Giwa's Murder Confirms,' Civil Society Leader Speaks
- Former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), in his autobiography, 'A Journey in Service’, reflected on the brutal 1986 assassination of revered investigative journalist, Dele Giwa
- The former leader told Nigerians that the country’s media has had an ‘adversarial attitude’ towards the government
- A development expert John Andah reacted and said Nigerian leaders have a long-standing allergy to accountability, lamenting that successive governments often mistake calls for accountability as a personal attack
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
FCT, Abuja - A top Nigerian development journalist, John Andah, has said the commentary by former military president Ibrahim Babangida on media ‘hysteria’ in the Dele Giwa case “inadvertently confirms” that Nigerian leaders have a long-standing allergy to accountability.
In a statement on Monday, February 24, obtained by Legit.ng, Andah, the executive director of Abuja-based ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication, frowned at the 'frenemy' tag being subtly ascribed to the Nigerian media by Babangida.
Babangida, who ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993, had said in his newly-released autobiography, 'A Journey in Service’:
“The hysteria of the media did not help the investigation of the Giwa murder. As is typical of the Nigerian media, the direction was marked by an adversarial attitude towards the government, which had remained the hallmark of the Nigerian media from its colonial heyday.
"It was an attitude of “we versus the government” that has remained today. It is a situation in which the government is adjudged guilty even before the evidence in a case is adduced’.”
Reacting, Andah argued that the allegation against the Nigerian media being “adversarial” was “born out of necessity”.
The expert said:
“Ironically, the media, which should be the government's trusted compass for truth and transparency, is instead labelled a hostile force or frenemy.
“History has shown that the Nigerian media’s so-called ‘adversarial attitude’ did not emerge from a vacuum. It was born out of necessity, sharpened by colonial resistance, and refined through years of military rule, censorship, and dictatorship.”
Furthermore, Andah stated that IBB—as Babangida is commonly called—seemingly overlooked that the 'adversarial' press “was the very force that helped Nigeria gain independence in 1960.”
He said:
“Recall that the West African Pilot, founded by Nnamdi Azikiwe, was at the forefront of the nationalist movement, using ink and paper to fight the British colonialists in ways that rifles and bayonets could not. The Nigerian Tribune, established by Obafemi Awolowo, also served as a loudspeaker for self-governance, amplifying the call for an end to foreign rule.
“Journalists were imprisoned, harassed, and intimidated for speaking truth to power. And this happened long before the name of the fearless Dele Giwa was ever whispered in Nigerian history. The dailies at the time did not just report news; they shaped Nigeria’s destiny. But, of course, history rarely remembers its true heroes.”
“One thing is clear: the former military president’s criticism of the media echoes a long-standing pattern – Nigerian governments repeatedly mistaking calls for accountability as a personal attack.”
Read more about Babangida:
- 'How Abacha-led forces allegedly annulled June 12 without my authority', Babangida explains
- How Abacha plotted to overthrow me, kill Abiola, Babangida narrates
- Mixed reactions as Osinbajo narrates how Babangida installed and removed Buhari, video trends
Falana hits Babangida
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), recounted his ordeal under former military president, General Babangida’s regime.
Falana said Babangida detained him and other young Nigerians for speaking up against his government, adding that Babangida deliberately killed his best man, Major-General Mamman Jiya Vatsa—contrary to the claim that the slain soldier was involved in a coup.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.