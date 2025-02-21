The federal government of Nigeria has appealed to China to consider removing trade tariffs for Nigeria

Recall that China recently announced the removal of trade tariffs for 33 African countries, but Nigeria was not on the list

Meanwhile, Nigeria and China are partnering on several fronts from construction projects to promoting the BRI

The federal government of Nigeria has appealed to the Chinese government to remove trade tariffs for Nigeria.

This appeal was made by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, in Abuja.

This comes on the heels of the Chinese government removing trade tariffs for 33 other African countries.

Mrs. Odumegwu-Ojukwu referred to Nigeria’s long-standing relationship with China for over fifty years and urged the Chinese government to encourage Nigeria’s diversification drive by removing trade tariffs.

Nigeria-China trade partnerships

The Minister highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to partnering with China in areas like digital communications, renewable energy, agriculture and electric vehicle plants, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She noted that the current administration is driving economic diversification and shifting the focus from oil.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu signed up to five deals with the Chinese government, to strengthen bilateral relationships and promote the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Mrs. Odumegwu-Ojukwu also assured that the government is taking major steps to enhance trade and attract investments, including modernising ports across the country.

She also thanked China for its contributions to developing Nigeria, especially in road construction and rail infrastructures, The Nation reports.

Her words;

“We expect that we will continue to get the support of China but we will always reciprocate that multilaterally.

"In line with President Tinubu’s plan to industrialise Nigeria, we expect Chinese cooperation in establishing assembly plants of electric vehicles; digital communication, renewable energy, all aspects of digital technology, agriculture because of food insecurity as the government is interested in seeing that food gets to the poorest of the poor.

China wants Nigeria to play bigger roles

In his response, Ambassador Dunhai remarked that Nigeria and China have several ongoing collaborations especially in power, Lekki Sea Port, road and railway construction among others.

Dunhai noted that trade volumes between both countries have surpassed $21 billion in 2024, and the renewed $2 billion currency swap would further enhance investments and trade between Nigeria and China.

However, he called for a review meeting between both countries to evaluate their performance in bilateral cooperation and develop more strategies that will benefit both countries.

Dunhai stated;

“We have a comprehensive strategic partnership with Nigeria. China would want Nigeria to play a big role in the international scene. We want Nigeria to become a member of G-20. These will all provide opportunity for China and Nigeria to further work together closely.

Nigeria receives first direct container from China

In related news, Nigeria has received the first direct container from Shanghai, China to Lagos Nigeria, with the arrival of the MV Great Cotonou, the first Con-Ro (Container-Roll-on/Roll-off) vessel.

This means that there will now be direct shipping services from China to Nigeria, bringing more ease for Nigerian importers.

This direct service ensures faster and more reliable delivery, eliminating delays and additional handling costs.

