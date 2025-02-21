President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has disclosed its plans for the visa-on-arrival policy

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the visa-on-arrival process is not a system that works

According to Tunji-Ojo, the Advance Passenger Information systems will be deployed at the land borders

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has opened up on plans to stop its visa-on-arrival policy.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, described the visa-on-arrival policy as “unsustainable” and a potential security risk.

According to The Punch, Tunji-Ojo said the visa system in Nigeria will now be based on data-driven.

He stated at the graduation ceremony of 100 officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Friday, February 21, 2025.

The Immigration officers underwent a five-day specialised training on the application of Advance Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record data in national security and law enforcement at the service headquarters, Abuja.

“We believe that it is better for us to make decisions based on objectivity rather than subjectivity.

“Of course, that will lead to the cancellation of the visa-on-arrival process because visa-on-arrival, we understand, is not a system that works.

“I don’t expect you to just come to my country without me knowing you’re coming in. No, it’s never done anywhere.”

Tunji-Ojo disclosed that Advance Passenger Information systems will be deployed at the land borders.

The said reforms set to commence between March 1 and April 1, 2025, aim to protect Nigerians and meet international security obligations.

The minister further stated that new regulations would require pre-arrival clearance from Interpol, criminal record systems, and other background-check agencies in real-time.

“We’ve sorted API in five international airports. We’ll now adapt it to land borders because we’ve seen a pattern where people fly out and re-enter through the land borders.

“What we are looking at is that for any decision that borders on immigration into Nigeria, it will be impossible for approvals to be given without the clearance of Interpol, the criminal record system, and all background checking agencies in real-time. We have to ensure this.”

Nigeria’s visa-on-arrival policy was introduced to simplify entry procedures for eligible foreign nationals visiting for business or tourism.

