Nigeria is currently ranked sixth on the list of Africa's visa openness index marking a significant improvement

The ease with which visitors can obtain permission to visit and enter a country is known as visa openness

This implies that a country is more visa-open if it makes it easier for tourists to visit according to a new report

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Nigeria is currently number six in Africa, a notable improvement in the continent's visa openness index that shows how easy it is to get a visa from Nigeria.

Nigeria was ranked sixth on the African Development Bank's 2024 AfDB AVOI. Photo Credit: FG

Source: Getty Images

Visa openness is the ease with which travelers can get authorization to go to and enter a country, pending final determination by the destination immigration officers, according to new reports from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other sources.

This Day reported that this suggests that the easier it is for a traveler to visit a country, the more visa-open that country is.

Last year, the AfDB released its Africa Visa Openness Index, noting that the continent had made strides in granting visas to facilitate cross-border travel, increase trade, investment, and regional integration.

The new diplomatic behavior has been adopted by many nations in the region, including Nigeria, and visa issuing is becoming more liberal.

Nigeria was ranked sixth on the African Development Bank's 2024 AfDB AVOI (Africa Visa Open Index), according to Ambassador Ikechi Uko, a travel specialist and the organizer of the Akwaaba African Travel Market.

He called the development "massive" and noted that Nigeria has made significant strides in being the sixth most open nation in Africa out of 54.

“Seen before as a difficult country to visit by Africans, the continuous improvement is noteworthy. In January 2020, President Buhari announced that all Africans could visit Nigeria with a visa on arrival.

"Though it took some time to improve the process, but eventually, Nigeria got it right. Even this year in September, with the advocacy of the former Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John and the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, government dropped the Visa on Arrival fees by over 50 per cent.

Nigerian Passport Gets New Ranking

Legit.ng reported that a recent analysis revealed that the Nigerian passport is among the 20 least valuable in 2024.

The Nigerian passport scores among the lowest 20 for 2024, a pattern that has continued for 10 years, according to data from the Henley Passport Index, which rates all passports in the world based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a previous visa.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) statistics and other open-source web data are the sources of information used by Henley and Partners to publish the historical data index.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng