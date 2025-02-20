BREAKING: APC Withdraws From Osun LG Poll, Reasons, Other Details Emerge

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has pulled out of the February 22 local government election, citing a recent Court of Appeal ruling

APC stated that the court judgment reinstated its previously sacked local government officials, making the planned election unnecessary and unlawful

A dispute between APC and PDP over the ruling led to violent clashes, resulting in six deaths and multiple injuries as both parties attempted to take control of local government secretariats

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has announced its withdrawal from the local government election scheduled for Saturday, February 22.

The decision was confirmed in a letter dated February 17, signed by APC State Publicity Secretary, Alao Kamorudeen, and addressed to the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

The ruling APC has decided to withdraw from the Osun LG race two days before the election. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

The party cited a recent Court of Appeal ruling as the reason for its withdrawal.

Court ruling and APC’s justification

According to the letter obtained by journalists on Thursday in Osogbo, APC’s decision stems from the February 10 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Akure, which reinstated its previously sacked local government chairmen and councillors.

The statement read in part:

"The Court of Appeal, in appeal No. CA/AK/270/2022, nullified the Federal High Court’s earlier ruling that removed elected APC chairmen and councillors. Following this judgment, they have resumed their positions, meaning the seats are no longer vacant."

The party further argued that conducting an election under these circumstances would be unnecessary and legally unjustified, The Punch reported.

Tensions Between APC and PDP

The withdrawal follows an ongoing dispute between the APC and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the reinstatement of the sacked local government officials.

While the PDP maintains that the court ruling did not restore the APC officials to office, the APC insists that their chairmen and councillors are legally recognized and should resume their duties.

Clashes and casualties reported

The disagreement escalated into violent clashes on Monday, as both parties attempted to take control of local government secretariats across Osun state.

Security agencies confirmed that at least six people lost their lives in the chaos, with several others injured.

Law enforcement authorities have since deployed additional personnel to prevent further unrest, Vanguard reported.

Despite the APC’s withdrawal, the fate of the local government election remains uncertain, as tensions between the two major parties continue to rise.

Osun LGA Crisis: Gov Adeleke accuses IGP Of being lawless

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, of enabling illegality in the state’s local government crisis.

Adeleke made this claim on Tuesday, February 18, while meeting with a delegation of British diplomats led by Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, and shared via X.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng