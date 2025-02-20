Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun rejected claims by the Osun State PDP that he was working with the APC to enforce a “non-existent” court order

Egbetokun clarified that the deployment of additional police personnel to Osun was solely in response to a request from the state's Commissioner of Police, aimed at maintaining law and order

The IGP assured Osun residents that the situation was under control, urging them to go about their daily activities peacefully while emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has dismissed allegations made by the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that he has no time for “careless talk.”

The PDP had accused the IGP of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to enforce what it described as a "non-existent" court ruling aimed at reinstating former local government chairmen.

IGP Finally Replies Osun Gov Adeleke After Accusing Him Of Being 'Undemocratic'

Source: Twitter

The party further claimed that the police leadership was attempting to create instability in the state and even posed a potential threat to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s safety.

During a press briefing in Osogbo on Wednesday, Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, criticized the IGP’s alleged actions, stating:

"The Inspector General’s moves suggest a clear attempt to undermine democracy and impose a political agenda."

IGP: ‘I Won’t Waste Time on Baseless Accusations’

Speaking at a police decoration event in Abuja on Thursday, Egbetokun dismissed the allegations as unreasonable, stating that he would not engage with claims lacking substance.

"I saw the accusations, but I won’t dignify such nonsense with a response. What matters to me is addressing distortions of fact, but statements that defy logic don’t deserve my time," he said.

He further stated,

"I am too occupied with important matters to respond to baseless claims. This is not worth my attention."

Police Presence in Osun Was Necessary – Egbetokun

Egbetokun clarified that the decision to send more officers to Osun was purely in response to a request from the state's Commissioner of Police for additional security personnel.

"Our duty is to respond when a Commissioner of Police calls for backup. We have strengthened security in Osun and deployed enough personnel to maintain order. There will be no further disruptions in the state," he assured.

Osun Residents Urged to Stay Calm

The IGP encouraged Osun citizens to continue with their daily activities without fear, assuring them that the situation was under control.

"I urge Osun residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding. There is no reason for panic. The rule of law must be upheld," he advised.

He concluded by stating,

"The state is now calm. Have you heard of any further unrest? Everything is under control.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng