A joint operation between South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Nigeria's NDLEA led to the arrest of 59-year-old K. Jeff, a Nigerian drug cartel leader

The syndicate deceived individuals, including South Koreans, through romance and investment scams, convincing them to transport illicit substances disguised as gifts or everyday items

Authorities confiscated 45.6 kg of drugs, including 28.4 kg of methamphetamine, and arrested 38 individuals linked to the operation

A collaborative effort between international security agencies has led to the arrest of a Nigerian drug cartel leader who manipulated unsuspecting individuals, including South Koreans, into smuggling illicit substances.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea confirmed the arrest on Thursday, February 20, highlighting the syndicate's sophisticated methods of deception.

International security agents have arrested a Nigerian drug lord for deceiving Koreans into pushing drugs Photo credit: SOPA images

Source: Getty Images

How was the drug baron nabbed?

The suspect, identified as 59-year-old K. Jeff, was apprehended in a joint operation between South Korea's Transnational Crime Information Center and Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to authorities, Jeff’s criminal network was involved in large-scale drug trafficking and financial scams, exploiting vulnerable individuals through online romance and investment fraud, Yonhap News Agency.

"This arrest is a significant breakthrough in dismantling a major transnational drug operation. We are working closely with Nigerian authorities to ensure justice is served," an NIS spokesperson stated.

Deceptive methods and victim exploitation

The syndicate reportedly lured victims, including South Koreans, through fraudulent online relationships and bogus investment schemes.

These unsuspecting individuals were then convinced to transport drugs disguised as everyday items, such as food products or personal care goods, under the pretence of delivering gifts.

One notable case involved a South Korean woman in her 50s, who was arrested last year while attempting to transport shaving wax infused with c0caine from Brazil to Cambodia via South Korea.

Authorities have since identified at least ten victims, both Korean and foreign nationals, who unknowingly became drug couriers for the criminal organization.

Criminal operations and global reach

Jeff's drug network operates across multiple continents, including Africa, Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe. Investigators revealed that he had been deported from South Korea in 2008 after serving a prison sentence for drug-related offenses.

However, he continued his operations remotely, sourcing narcotics from Central America and Southeast Asia before smuggling them into South Korea and other countries, as reported by Korea Times.

Since 2021, South Korean authorities have intensified their crackdown on Nigerian drug rings, initially uncovering a network attempting to smuggle drugs from Ghana.

This led to a broader investigation, ultimately tracing back to Jeff.

Authorities seize large quantities of narcotics

As part of their investigation, the NIS has seized approximately 45.6 kilograms of illegal drugs, including 28.4 kilograms of methamphetamine. In addition, 38 individuals connected to the syndicate have been apprehended.

Officials have warned the public to remain cautious of suspicious online requests involving the transport of goods internationally, urging increased vigilance to prevent further exploitation.

Nollywood actor caught with 17.30 kilograms of drugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NDLEA announced that US-trained filmmaker Emeka Emmanuel Mbadiwe was arrested on December 27, 2024, in his Lekki hotel room for involvement in drug trafficking.

Mbadiwe's partner, Uzoekwe Ugochukwu James, was also apprehended the same day at a warehouse in Ajao Estate, Ikeja, where he was collecting 33 parcels of Loud, a potent strain of cannab!s.

The shipment, weighing 17.30 kilograms, had arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport from the United States, concealed in large wooden boxes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng