In a surprising turn of events, a newly wedded couple has been arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board after conducting an unapproved marriage ceremony at a restaurant in the city.

The arrest took place on Wednesday night, January 29, at Banana Restaurant on Zoo Road, Kano, following a tip-off to the authorities.

What led to the arrest?

The Hisbah Board's Deputy Commander General of Operations, Dr. Mujahideen Abubakar, confirmed the arrest on Thursday, January 30, revealing details about the incident, The Punch reported.

According to Dr. Abubakar, the couple’s marriage was solemnized at the restaurant by the groom's friends, without the consent of either party’s parents.

“It’s very unfortunate to tell you that the solemnisation of the purported marriage was conducted in the restaurant by friends of the man without the consent of the parents of the couple.

“This is a clear violation of the Shari’a law, which we strictly uphold in Kano State," Dr. Abubakar said.

The Deputy Commander emphasized that the Hisbah Board would not tolerate such behaviour and was determined to uphold the laws governing marriage in the state.

“We will not fold our arms and allow some undesirable elements to continue to violate the Shari’a in this state,” he added.

Hisbah on marriage conditions

Dr. Abubakar went on to explain that the couple’s actions were a direct violation of all marriage conditions as stipulated by Shari’a law.

The arrest of the couple was followed by a swift move to track down other individuals involved in the ceremony, Leadership reported.

“We arrested the couple, and we are trailing the friends of the groom who fled the restaurant after our personnel stormed the place.

“Their actions are a flagrant violation of the marriage conditions, and we will ensure that all involved parties are held accountable," he said.

The Hisbah Board has since launched a manhunt for the fleeing guests who participated in the unauthorized ceremony.

The situation has sparked concern about the disregard for Shari’a principles in the state, prompting Hisbah to send a strong message against such violations.

Legit.ng notes that the Hisbah Board, which enforces the Shari’a law in Kano state, has been known for its strict monitoring of moral and religious conduct.

Marriage in Kano, as in many northern states, is heavily regulated by Shari’a principles, which require the presence of both families for the solemnization and approval of any marriage.

Hisbah officials have stressed the importance of adhering to these regulations, stating that any deviation from the proper procedure will not be tolerated.

“The board is committed to ensuring that all marriages in the state are conducted according to the prescribed rules,” Dr. Abubakar affirmed.

