Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Enugu, Enugu state - The Nigerian Army (NA) has established a General Court Martial (GCM) for the trial of five officers and 20 soldiers within the jurisdiction of the 82 Division of the army in Enugu state.

As reported by Premium Times, the alleged offences of the accused army personnel include murder, defilement, extortion and assault on civilians.

PM News also noted the update.

Inaugurating the court martial on Tuesday, February 18, in Enugu state, the President of the GCM, Buhari Sadisu, a brigadier-general, said the court was convened by the general officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Oluyemi Olatoye, a major-general.

