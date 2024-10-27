The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast hazy conditions and sunny skies across the country from Sunday through Tuesday

Northern regions are set to experience moderate dust haze, with visibility potentially dropping below 1,000 meters in some areas

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected to affect parts of the North Central and Southern regions in the afternoon and evening hours

In its weather outlook released on Saturday, NiMet predicts that the northern region will experience moderate dust haze on Sunday, with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km.

NiMet predicts dust haze, sunshine, and thunderstorms in Nigeria. Photo credit: Paul Biris via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The agency expects visibility to be reduced to 1,000 metres or less in some areas during the forecast period.

“In the North Central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected in the morning hours.

“Later in the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms with moderate rain are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa States.

“In the southern region, thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected over parts of Ondo, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States in the morning hours,” the outlook stated.

The agency forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain to affect most areas later in the day.

According to NiMet, the northern region is expected to experience moderate dust haze on Monday. Visibility will range from 2km to 5km, with some areas experiencing reduced visibility of 1,000m or less.

Meanwhile, the North Central region is predicted to have sunny spells with patchy cloud cover in the morning.

It stated:

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue, and Kogi States."

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is Nigeria’s national weather service, responsible for providing accurate weather and climate information throughout the country.

Established to support agriculture, aviation, and disaster management sectors, NiMet issues daily weather forecasts, seasonal predictions, and early warnings for extreme weather events.

Its work is crucial for aiding disaster preparedness, supporting food security, and ensuring public safety by helping communities and industries make informed decisions based on reliable weather data.

