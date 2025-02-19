A United States Congressman, Scott Perry recently alleged that USAID had been sponsoring terrorist groups, including Boko Haram activities in Nigeria

In a swift move, the Senate summoned Nigerian security chiefs on Wednesday after Borno lawmaker Ali Ndume urged President Tinubu's government to probe the matter

Interestingly, Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday, announced what Nigeria should do if USAID is found guilty of the terrorism allegations

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said Nigeria won’t allow the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to continue to operate in the country if the American government agency is found guilty of sponsoring terrorism.

Nigerian senate led by Akpabio has vowed to take action against USAID over allegations of sponsoring Boko Haram. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Terrorism funding: Nigerian Senate threatens USAID

Speaking during a plenary session on Wednesday, Akpabio said it’s important for Nigeria to ascertain the veracity of veracity of the allegation, Vanguard reported.

“If it is true that USAID has been funding Boko Haram in Nigeria, we have no business allowing them to have offices in Nigeria. So, before we can take decisive steps and also ask for recompence, automatically we must go deeper into the issue,” the Senate President said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a U.S. Congressman Scott Perry alleged that the USAID has been sponsoring terrorist organisations across the world, including Boko Haram.

The Republican lawmaker representing Pennsylvania made the allegation at the inaugural hearing of the subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday, February 13.

Perry's allegation came after CDS General Christopher Musa raised the alarm that the Boko Haram terrorist groups are being sponsored and trained by international organisations.

USAID funding: NSA, DSS boss summoned by Senate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate summoned the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and other security chiefs, to appear before it behind closed doors for explanations on allegations levelled against USAID.

A United States Congressman, Scott Perry had a few days ago, alleged that USAID, had been sponsoring terrorists groups.

Though Perry’s allegation is already being investigated by the US congress but to investigate the allegations by Scott, that the USAID has been funding terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram in Nigeria, the Senate summoned heads of security and intelligence agencies, during plenary on Wednesday.

