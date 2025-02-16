Perry claimed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has financed terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, through annual funds amounting to $697 million

Shehu argues there is no credible evidence linking USAID to Boko Haram, stating that similar allegations about foreign involvement in Nigeria’s insurgency have remained unproven for over 14 years

Shehu urges authorities to focus on concrete intelligence rather than unsubstantiated claims, emphasizing the need for evidence before accusing foreign entities of supporting terrorism in Nigeria

A United States Congressman, Scott Perry, has alleged that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided funding for terrorist organizations worldwide, including Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Perry, who represents Pennsylvania, made the claim during the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday, February 13.

In a video shared by former Nigerian presidential aide Reno Omokri, Perry stated:

“Does that name ring a bell to anybody in the room? Because your money, your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, terrorist training camps. That’s what it’s funding.”

According to the subcommittee’s website, it aims to work closely with former President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency to eliminate fraudulent activities in payment systems and tackle financial waste.

Security expert questions Perry’s allegation

However, Sadeeq Shehu, a top Nigerian security expert, has dismissed the claim, arguing that there is no substantial evidence to back it up.

Shehu expressed scepticism about the repeated narrative that foreign countries, including the US, France, and the UK, are behind Boko Haram’s operations in Nigeria.

“I do not believe in this theory about the involvement of a foreign country ... sometimes said to be France, sometimes the US, sometimes the UK, or an undefined ‘countries envious of Nigeria.’

"This theory of foreign country involvement has been bandied for over 14 years now, yet none of our security intelligence and diplomatic services has been able to give us one concrete piece of evidence,” Shehu stated.

Doubts over USAID’s alleged Boko Haram links

Shehu also cast doubt on the alleged link between USAID and Boko Haram, emphasizing that while the US is capable of influencing events in other nations when it serves its interests, this particular claim lacks credibility.

“Boko Haram and USAID? Not that the US is not capable of fomenting trouble in other countries if it wants to and has interests, but... I would hesitate from swallowing that USAID and Boko Haram link even if it comes from a lone US congressman. It doesn’t add up,” he said.

Call for verified intelligence and evidence

Shehu urged Nigerian authorities and the public to rely on verified intelligence rather than speculation, stressing that unsubstantiated claims could distract from genuine efforts to combat terrorism in the country.

The allegation by Perry has yet to receive an official response from the US government or USAID, but security experts like Shehu believe that more substantial proof is needed before concluding any foreign involvement in Nigeria’s security challenges.

