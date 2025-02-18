Tragedy struck on Kemta-Somorin road as Professor Oladipo Ademuyiwa of FUNAAB was killed by a hit-and-run driver on February 16

Families are thrown into grieving following the death of Professor Oladipo Ademuyiwa, a respected lecturer of Biochemical Toxicology at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

He was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on the newly rehabilitated Kemta-Somorin road on February 16.

The 60-year-old professor had just alighted from a cab and was about to cross the road from the Prof Wole Soyinka end when he was hit by a reckless driver who subsequently fled the scene.

Community demands government intervention for road safety

On February 18, Dr Ayo Ajasa, Chairman of the Ajebo Road Housing Estate Community Development Association (CDA), issued a statement addressing the tragic and avoidable loss.

Dr Ajasa emphasised that the community had previously pleaded with the state government to install speed breakers on the road, which could have prevented such incidents.

"This unfortunate incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 16, 2025, has once again exposed the dire need for immediate government intervention to prevent further tragedies on this road," Dr Ajasa stated.

He highlighted the inconsistency in governmental actions, noting that while speed bumps were installed on the Ilugun end of the road, the requests for similar safety measures on the Ajebo Road Housing Estate section were ignored.

Call for immediate government action

Dr Ajasa reiterated the urgency of installing speed breakers, lorry barriers, and clear traffic signage to caution motorists against reckless driving.

He also urged for stricter law enforcement to curb excessive speeding within the estate.

"It is unacceptable that a community of law-abiding citizens must suffer repeated accidents, near-fatal encounters, and now the loss of an esteemed professor, simply due to government inaction. Another accident occurred within 24 hours of this tragic incident, proving that this road remains a death trap," he added.

Appeal for support

Dr Ajasa called on the Governor of Ogun State to intervene immediately to prevent further loss of life.

He also appealed to the media, civil society organisations, and well-meaning Nigerians to amplify this call for justice and safer roads in the community.

The death of Professor Oladipo Ademuyiwa is a profound loss, not only to the Ajebo Road Housing Estate but also to the nation, given his invaluable contributions to knowledge and academia.

The community mourns this irreplaceable loss and continues to seek urgent governmental action to enhance road safety and prevent further tragedies.

Source: Legit.ng