Six Federal Polytechnic, Lokoja students and a driver have reportedly lost their lives after an articulated vehicle rammed into their school shuttle bus on Monday afternoon, February 17.

The shuttle was said to be conveying the students to the university's permanent site in Felele, Lokoja, the state capital when the accident happened. According to an eyewitness, the incident happened at about 2:30om on Monday.

Federal University Lokoja students died in a motor accident Photo Credit: @fulokoja

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that the source disclosed that the articulated vehicle was carrying wood and hundreds of palm oil kegs. It was said to be heading to the Abuja axis when it rammed into the students.

The vehicle was said to have lost its break when it rammed into the shuttle bus which was already filled up with students and was about to convey them to the school. The articulated vehicles crushed the student shuttle bus.

However, operatives of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) quickly mobilised to the scene of the incident to rescue some students who were trapped under the articulated vehicles.

Samuel Oyedeji, the Kogi State Sector Commandant of the FRSC, led the team of officers to the scene of the accident. He told journalists that he could not confirm the actual number of those who died in the accident.

He disclosed that the injured ones in the accident had been moved to the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja and Kogi State Specialist Hospital, also in Lokoja, for immediate treatment. He added that bodies have been deposited at the hospital mortuaries for identification.

The accident is one of the many tragedies that happened to students across Nigeria. There have been issues of insecurity over growing concerns of kidnapping and other related matters. Students have often been the targets of kidnappers and the police have always been on top of the situation.

Aside from insecurity, Nigerian students have also been faced with high school fees and the government has responded through the establishment of The Nigerian Educational Loan Funds (NELFUND).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng