10 People Confirmed Dead After Building Collapse, Location Announced

Cairo, Egypt – A building collapse in the Egyptian capital on February 17 killed 10 people and injured eight more, with several others believed to be missing under the rubble, state media reported.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene in the working-class neighborhood of Kerdasa, where civil defense teams searched for people thought to be missing under the rubble.

Eyewitnesses told the state-owned outlet that a gas cylinder explosion caused the collapse, and a police investigation was underway.

Building regulations under scrutiny

The sprawling metropolis of Cairo, home to over 26 million people, has seen a number of deadly building collapses in recent years.

Building regulations are unevenly enforced in the city, contributing to the dilapidated state of some buildings and, at times, failure to comply with safety standards.

The city's authorities have been urged to enforce building regulations more strictly to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Calls for dignified treatment and investigation

As rescue efforts continued, civil defense teams worked tirelessly to clear the rubble and search for survivors.

The police investigation aimed to determine the exact cause of the collapse and hold those responsible accountable.

Meanwhile, the community called for dignified treatment for the victims and their families, emphasizing the need for proper support and care during this difficult time.

