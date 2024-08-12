In a move to make quick money, four boys visited a Muslim cleric in Ibadan and connived with him to use one of them for ritual purposes

The Muslim cleric reportedly beheaded one of the boys for money ritual and dumped his lifeless body on the ground, headless

The cleric and the victim's friend are currently on the run as the Oyo state police public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, has commenced investigations on the incident

A Muslim cleric allegedly killed a 14-year-old boy, identified simply as Malik Kareem, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, reportedly for ritualistic reasons.

A Muslim cleric killed a 14-year-old boy in Ibadan for ritual purposes and fled, Oyo state police confirmed.

Source: Facebook

14-year-old boy beheaded for ritual purposes in Ibadan

The unfortunate development, which took place in the Olorisaoko community within the Akinyele local government area of the state, on Saturday, August 10, has thrown the area into confusion.

As reported by Daily Independent, the victim reportedly took his last West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) subject at Iyana Community Grammar School, Olode, Moniya, Ibadan.

As reported by The Punch, the victim, along with three other peers, sought out a Muslim cleric, currently on the run, for a money ritual last Saturday.

The victim was unaware that the three other boys had struck a deal with the cleric to sacrifice him for a money ritual on the said day.

1-yr-old boy beheaded: Family sources, police react

Confirming the situation, a family source said he was discovered in a pool of blood at the Islamic cleric’s residence. The head has already been burnt.

The source said:

“I was at home when one of my brothers hurried to inform me about the tragic incident. We immediately went to the scene to verify. By the time we arrived, the Muslim cleric had fled, but we discovered the victim’s lifeless body on the ground, headless.”

“The other three boys had earlier bargained with the cleric that they would use their friend for a money ritual. So, when they got there, he (the victim) was strangulated to death, beheaded and cremated. They will be using it to take pap every day, according to what they told us.”

Another family member reported that the cleric’s house was subsequently set on fire by unidentified youths from the area, SaharaReporters confirmed.

Reacting, the state police public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the unfortunate incident and said investigations had already commenced.

“Investigations have commenced on the incident, and you will be updated accordingly”, he stated.

