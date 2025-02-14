A trailer lost control on Muhammadu Buhari Bridge in Kano, leading to multiple deaths and serious injuries

The trailer, carrying passengers and goods, slipped into an underpass while heading to southern Nigeria

Similar accidents have occurred at this spot before, raising safety concerns about the bridge’s underpass

A tragic accident on the Muhammadu Buhari Bridge in Kano has left several people dead and many others injured after a trailer lost control and overturned.

The incident occurred on the busy bridge as the trailer, reportedly heading to the southern part of Nigeria, attempted to navigate the underpass connecting Maiduguri Road to Zaria Highway.

Authorities have gotten to the scene of the fatal accident and have launched an immediate rescue operation for those who are still breathing. Image: FB/Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

According to eyewitness accounts, the trailer was carrying both passengers and goods when it suddenly lost control and slipped into the underpass.

An onlooker, Shu’aibu Hamisu, explained:

“The trailer was coming from Maiduguri Road and tried to pass through the underpass tunnel leading to the ring road. It lost control and slipped inside the underpass. Many people lost their lives on the spot, while others were rescued with serious injuries.”

The exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed, but reports suggest that over twenty people were involved in the accident.

Local resident Yahya Abubakar Sadiq shared on social media:

“A truck has overturned under the bridge from Mariri to Unguwa Uku. Some have lost their lives, and others have sustained serious injuries.”

This tragic event is not an isolated case, as similar accidents involving trailers have occurred at this location multiple times within the past year. Trailers transporting animals, food items, and passengers from the northern to the southern regions frequently use this route.

Local business operators blame the recurring accidents on drivers misjudging the height and vulnerability of the underpass, especially when speeding.

A nearby trader explained, “It usually happens when drivers underestimate the height clearance and try to pass through at high speed. The slope and narrow passage make it difficult to control heavy vehicles.”

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the incident and stated that rescue operations were ongoing. The agency’s spokesperson, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, mentioned that they were working to gather more details about the accident and the number of casualties.

Drunk driver kills four soldiers, injures other

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no less than four soldiers reported died and several others sustained injuries after a suspected drunk driver rammed into them on Friday morning, January 31.

The military officers were attached to the Myoung Barracks in the Morocco area of Shomolu in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng