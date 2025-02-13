President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has made a proposal to stakeholders over the increase of petrol tanker explosions in the country

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said petrol tankers will be permitted to carry 45,000 litres

The CEO of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said this and other measures are to reduce fatalities from petroleum tanker accidents to zero

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government may ban trucks with 60,000-litre capacity following the increasing number of deaths resulting from petrol tanker accidents.

The CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, said the trucks might be prevented from operating on federal highways.

As reported by The Punch, petrol tanker explosions have resulted in the death of 493 persons in three years.

Ahmed said the carnage rate has been on the increase with 121 in 2025, which is only two months from its beginning.

“This year to date, we have already recorded five road tanker accidents leading to 121 fatalities and 79 injuries. These incidents are unnecessary and unacceptable. They must be prevented and brought down to zero.”

He made this known at a stakeholder’s engagement on the recurrence of road tanker accidents held at the agency’s headquarters on Wednesday, February 12 in Abuja.

He said the authority has already put preventive measures in place.

NMDPRA boss urgent steps were needed to ensure safety in the transportation of petroleum products across the country.

He said the measures include:

“Determination of an appropriate truck carrying capacity of (60,000 litres versus 45,000 litres) given the negative impact on the roads.”

According to Ahmed, others measures include Minimum Industry Safety Training for Downstream Operators, which includes training and retraining of drivers, motor boys, and all personnel involved in downstream operations.

He said there has been the mandatory installation of anti-spill safety valves on all petroleum product tanker trucks.

He noted that the requirements were arrived at by the industry collectively, pursuant to learnings from previous accidents and safety studies.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tanker explosions have claimed hundreds of lives between January 2010 and January 2025.

Investigations also show that dozens of citizens sustained serious injuries in crashes involving tankers and other articulated vehicles during the period.

Properties estimated at millions have also been lost to tanker fires with the victims rarely getting compensation.

