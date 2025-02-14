Global site navigation

Local editions

Security Operatives Arrest 3 Badly Behaved Passengers On Air Peace London-Lagos Flight
Nigeria

Security Operatives Arrest 3 Badly Behaved Passengers On Air Peace London-Lagos Flight

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • Security operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport apprehended three disruptive passengers upon arrival of an Air Peace flight from London on February 12
  • Two passengers forcefully occupied Business Class seats without authorization, while a third joined them in consuming prohibited alcohol, disregarding multiple crew warnings
  • The flight crew alerted authorities, leading to the arrest of the individuals upon landing, with Air Peace condemning the behaviour and reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Security operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, apprehended three disruptive passengers upon arrival of an Air Peace flight from London on Wednesday, February 12.

The passengers had reportedly caused disturbances mid-flight, defying crew instructions and engaging in unruly behaviour that raised safety concerns.

Security operatives have arrested three passengers who badly behaved on Air Peace London-Lagos flight.
Security operatives have arrested three passengers with unruly behaviour on Air Peace London-Lagos flight. Photo credit: @flyairpeace
Source: Twitter

Passengers defy crew, cause disruptions

Sources familiar with the incident revealed that two passengers, identified as Adedigba Adewale and Ashibogu Magnus, left their assigned Economy Class seats and forcefully occupied seats in the Business Class cabin.

Read also

Air Force personnel clash with Delta police in violent checkpoint brawl

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Despite multiple warnings from the flight crew, they refused to return to their designated seats, creating tension among passengers.

A third passenger, Iwonze Benjamin, joined them in consuming alcohol they had brought onboard—an act strictly prohibited on commercial flights, Daily Trust reported.

The situation escalated, making it difficult for crew members to maintain order.

Flight crew Alert Authorities

Concerned about the potential risk posed by the unruly passengers, the flight captain made several announcements urging them to comply with safety regulations.

When they continued to disregard instructions, the crew alerted Nigerian security agencies ahead of the aircraft’s landing in Lagos.

Upon arrival, security personnel swiftly intervened, escorting the disruptive individuals off the plane and taking them into custody for further investigation, Vanguard reported.

Air Peace condemns unruly conduct

Air Peace, in a statement following the incident, reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and strict adherence to aviation regulations.

Read also

Swift military response thwarts robbery attempt in Kaduna, saves victims

The airline praised its flight crew for handling the situation professionally and preventing any escalation that could have jeopardized the flight.

“The safety and comfort of our passengers remain our top priority. Any form of disruptive behavior will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

Authorities are currently investigating the case, and legal proceedings are expected to follow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Hot: