Security Operatives Arrest 3 Badly Behaved Passengers On Air Peace London-Lagos Flight
- Security operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport apprehended three disruptive passengers upon arrival of an Air Peace flight from London on February 12
- Two passengers forcefully occupied Business Class seats without authorization, while a third joined them in consuming prohibited alcohol, disregarding multiple crew warnings
- The flight crew alerted authorities, leading to the arrest of the individuals upon landing, with Air Peace condemning the behaviour and reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety
Security operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, apprehended three disruptive passengers upon arrival of an Air Peace flight from London on Wednesday, February 12.
The passengers had reportedly caused disturbances mid-flight, defying crew instructions and engaging in unruly behaviour that raised safety concerns.
Passengers defy crew, cause disruptions
Sources familiar with the incident revealed that two passengers, identified as Adedigba Adewale and Ashibogu Magnus, left their assigned Economy Class seats and forcefully occupied seats in the Business Class cabin.
Despite multiple warnings from the flight crew, they refused to return to their designated seats, creating tension among passengers.
A third passenger, Iwonze Benjamin, joined them in consuming alcohol they had brought onboard—an act strictly prohibited on commercial flights, Daily Trust reported.
The situation escalated, making it difficult for crew members to maintain order.
Flight crew Alert Authorities
Concerned about the potential risk posed by the unruly passengers, the flight captain made several announcements urging them to comply with safety regulations.
When they continued to disregard instructions, the crew alerted Nigerian security agencies ahead of the aircraft’s landing in Lagos.
Upon arrival, security personnel swiftly intervened, escorting the disruptive individuals off the plane and taking them into custody for further investigation, Vanguard reported.
Air Peace condemns unruly conduct
Air Peace, in a statement following the incident, reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and strict adherence to aviation regulations.
The airline praised its flight crew for handling the situation professionally and preventing any escalation that could have jeopardized the flight.
“The safety and comfort of our passengers remain our top priority. Any form of disruptive behavior will not be tolerated,” the statement read.
Authorities are currently investigating the case, and legal proceedings are expected to follow.
