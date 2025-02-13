A clash between Nigerian Police and Air Force personnel erupted at a checkpoint in Jeddo, Delta State, over the custody of a suspect found with illegal substances

The altercation occurred after Air Force personnel, allegedly familiar with the suspect, demanded his release, leading to a heated confrontation

Delta State Police Command and Air Force authorities are investigating the incident to maintain cordial inter-agency relations

A confrontation between personnel of the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Air Force at a checkpoint in Jeddo, Delta State, has sparked widespread public attention.

The altercation occurred while police officers were transporting a suspect allegedly found in possession of illegal substances, including codeine, Indian hemp, and Canadian loud.

Inter-agency communication has been established to find an amicable resolution to the conflict. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Air Force officer's declined request sparks feud

According to a statement by Delta State Police spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, the incident unfolded when Air Force personnel, who reportedly knew the suspect, intervened and demanded his release.

The police officers refused, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical clash.

SP Edafe explained on Xv(formerly Twitter) that the policemen involved were members of the Quick Response Squad (QRS) and were executing their duties when the confrontation occurred.

“The policemen attached to QRS were on their way with a suspect found in possession of substances suspected to be codeine, Indian hemp, and Canadian loud. But Air Force personnel, who happened to know the suspect, intercepted them and insisted that the policemen release him before proceeding. When the officers refused, the Air Force personnel attacked them unprovoked,” Edafe stated.

Bystanders give account of confrontation

Eyewitnesses, who captured the heated physical altercation, described the scene as chaotic, attracting onlookers and briefly disrupting activities in the area.

Although no severe injuries were reported, the incident has raised concerns about inter-agency relations between security forces in the state.

The Delta State Police Command has condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate and unprofessional.

In his statement, SP Edafe emphasized the importance of maintaining a harmonious working relationship between the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Air Force. He assured the public that the situation is being addressed to prevent future occurrences.

“This issue is being handled. We recognise the cordial relationship we have with the Nigerian Air Force in Delta State. The Delta State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, and the Air Force authorities are looking into the incident and putting measures in place to ensure that such a shameful event does not happen again,” Edafe added.

13-year-old pupil threatens schoolmates with father’s gun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young pupil in Akwa Ibom state had landed in police custody for reportedly threatening fellow students in his school.

According to the Akwa Ibom state police command, Samuel Sunday, a 13-year-old pupil, was arrested for threatening schoolmates with his father's gun.

The commissioner of police (CP), Akwa Ibom state, Baba Mohammed Azare, confirmed this development to the press on Wednesday and shared the Force's next action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng