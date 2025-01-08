The Kemta Divisional Police under the Ogun State Police Command discovered the swollen body of 45-year-old tenant Tolulope Olusanya in Abeokuta, prompting an investigation

The Kemta Divisional Police under the Ogun State Police Command have raised an alarm following the discovery of the swollen body of 45-year-old Tolulope Olusanya, a tenant, late Monday night.

The police suspect that the deceased might have hurt himself, as the stench from the body permeated the residence on Shittu Street, Madojutimi Abiola Way, Abeokuta.

Landlord alerts police after finding out tenant's door has been locked.

Source: Getty Images

Discovery and Investigation

The landlord, Adebesin Adebayo, reported Olusanya's disappearance to the Kemta Divisional Police station around 8:15 PM on Monday.

Concerned about her well-being, Adebayo noticed a strong, unpleasant odor coming from her apartment, which was locked from the inside.

Upon receiving the report, detectives from the Kemta Division arrived at the scene and broke into the apartment, finding Olusanya’s swollen body lying on the bed, suggesting she had been deceased for some time.

Challenges and Ongoing Investigation

Efforts to transport Olusanya's body to the nearest hospital were hindered by a lack of medical equipment to prevent potential infection.

Attempts to collaborate with the local health authority and contact Olusanya’s family were also unsuccessful, as no immediate relatives could be reached.

The scene was secured and cordoned off, with police detectives continuing their investigation.

Similar Incident

A similar incident occurred on November 27, 2024, when a man named Fatai Hamzat was discovered dead in his apartment on Oremeji Street, Ijeun Tuntun, in Abeokuta.

Hamzat’s neighbor reportedly forced open the door after repeated knocks went unanswered and found Hamzat’s body hanging from a rope tied to the ceiling fan.

The police are urging residents to report any suspicious activities or concerns about their neighbors to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

