On Wednesday afternoon, Nigerians were thrown into darkness as the National grid collapses for the second time in 2025

The development has disrupted business activities in some parts of Nigeria as many lamented over the epileptic supply and rising energy billing under Bola Tinubu's government

Also reacting to the development, prominent lawyer, a lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, voiced concern about the situation under Tinubu's government, noting that "greed is rising while national grid keeps collapsing"

A lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government as the national grid collapsed for the second time in 2025.

Lawyer says: Greed is rising under Tinubu

In a tweet posted on his X page on Wednesday, February 12, Effiong lamented that the greed keeps rising while national grid keeps collapsing.

Legit.ng reported that many Nigerians have been thrown into darkness as the national grid experienced another system collapse. It was gathered that the grid lost power generation some minutes after 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, sources in some power generation companies disclosed that there was a general grid disturbance on Wednesday morning.

Reacting, a lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, tweeted:

"National greed is rising while national grid keeps collapsing under President Tinubu."

Many react as lawyer tackles Tinubu's FG over grid collapse

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@TgeeUmeh tweeted:

"Irony of life."

@Balatic tweeted:

"National greed matters more to APC and their imbecilic supporters than national grid. Reprobates."

@AnnetzO tweeted:

"Just know that one bad thing or the other is happening somewhere. Some Nigerians enjoy living in denial."

@theotherayo tweeted:

"The way they switched off that light I already knew."

@OAkunna60502 tweeted:

"The national grid is very greedy."

@FlorenceUc41807 tweeted:

"It will keep happening as far as APC is still there."

@MichaelDan206 tweeted:

"Imagine the insult and disgrace all the time, unfortunately,them no kuku get shame. Me band A supposed don be fired in a working country."

Peter Obi chides Tinubu's govt over national grid collapse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, criticised the recent collapse of Nigeria’s national grid.

Obi emphasised the devastating impact of frequent power failures on Nigeria’s economy, especially on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Comparing Nigeria to other African nations, Obi highlighted that countries like South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria generate significantly more electricity.

