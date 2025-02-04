EFCC has arraigned Mustapha Mohammed, CEO of MB Lugga Global Travels, for allegedly defrauding Hajj pilgrims of N144,162,500

The court has adjourned the case for a ruling on the bail application and ordered Mohammed's remand at the Gombe State Correctional Facility

The defendant is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering

Gombe, Nigeria – The Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Mustapha Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of MB Lugga Global Travels and Tours Limited, before Justice TG. Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Gombe on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Mohammed faced three-count charges related to intent to defraud and obtaining by false pretences to the tune of N144,162,500.

Charges and allegations

According to the EFCC, Mustapha Mohammed, along with Nazifi Sale Idris (now at large), allegedly defrauded individuals seeking to procure flight tickets, visas, and accommodation for the 2024 Ramadan Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Count one revealed that Mohammed falsely obtained N97,080,000 from Hamza Ibrahim Maina, while count two detailed the fraudulent acquisition of N29,082,500 from Ibrahim Arabia for the same purpose.

These actions were purportedly carried out using his personal Access Bank account and are in violation of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

See the full charges according to EFCC:

Count one of the charges reads: "That you, Mustapha Mohammed , male adult, while being the Chief Executive Officer of MB Lugga Global Travel and Tours Limited and Nazifi Sale Idris (now at large) sometimes in 2024 at Gombe, Gombe state within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did with intent to defraud falsely obtained through your personal Access Bank plc account number 0026323827, the total sum of N97,080,000.00(Ninety Seven Million, Eighty Thousand Naira) from one Hamza Ibrahim Maina for the purpose of procurement of flight tickets, visas and accommodation for 2024 Ramadan Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Count two of the charge reads: "That you Mustapha Muhammed, male adult, while being the Chief Executive Officer of MB Lugga Global Travel and Tours Limited and Nazifi Sale Idris( now at large) sometime between December, 2023 and February, 2024 at Gombe, Gombe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud falsely obtained through your personal Access Bank plc account number 0026323827, the total sum of N29,082,500.00(Twenty Nine million, Eighty Two Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) from one Ibrahim Arabia for the Ramadan Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other fraud-related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act".

Prosecution and defence

Prosecution counsel SH Saad requested a trial date and remandment of the defendant at the Gombe State Correctional Facility.

However, defence counsel MZ Gambo moved a motion for bail, which the prosecution strongly opposed. Saad argued that the defendant had multiple pending petitions amounting to N120,869,500 and posed a flight risk if granted bail.

Court ruling

After hearing both counsels, Justice Ringim adjourned the case for ruling on the bail application and ordered the remandment of Mustapha Mohammed at the Gombe State Correctional Facility.

