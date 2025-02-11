Bishop David Oyedepo denies using church offerings to purchase his private aircraft, attributing their acquisition to divine provision

His explanation comes amid growing criticism of Nigerian pastors, including Pastor Adebayo, who faced backlash for linking tithes to salvation

The controversy highlights ongoing debates about the accountability and financial practices of religious leaders in Nigeria

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), has denied allegations that he acquired his private aircraft using church funds.

Addressing his congregation in a widely circulated sermon, the cleric insisted that the aircraft was divinely provided without financial contributions from members.

Nigerian youth have been critical of affluent pastors for using Church offerings to live largely. IG/Bishop Oyedepo

Source: Twitter

According to Oyedepo, there was no strategic plan or fundraising effort for the aircraft purchase, as it was simply part of God’s agenda for the ministry’s expansion across Africa.

He emphasized that there was no pressure on church offerings and maintained that the acquisition was a miraculous provision.

"He bought the first aircraft without any prayer, without any idea that the aircraft was coming. He said it, he delivered it, nobody had any pressure on his life. There was no pressure on the offering," Oyedepo stated.

Netizens criticise Bishop Oyedepo's statement

The sermon has sparked discussions online, especially among Nigerian youths, who have been increasingly vocal about their frustrations with perceived financial exploitation by religious leaders.

Many have criticized the culture of excessive giving to wealthy pastors while congregants struggle financially.

Recent controversies surrounding tithing and church donations have fueled public skepticism. Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) recently came under fire for stating that non-tithers would not smell heaven, a remark he later retracted following intense backlash.

The growing resistance among Nigerian youth suggests a shift in attitudes towards religious financial practices, with many questioning the lavish lifestyles of prominent clergy.

Nigerians react to viral video

The video in which the pastor was captured positing that it was God who bought him his expensive aircraft has generated many reactions and Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

Utopia 🇺🇲🇳🇬 said:

"This people can be so ridiculous, Thank Goodness for social media, This is how this people have been brainwashing their members for the past 30 years, But now, their members can read comments online and realize how foolish they've been all along.."

@EbituPromise said:

"So God is now in the aviation business? Out of over 200 million Nigerians, many struggling in poverty, He decided His priority was buying private jets for pastors? Amazing priorities."

@GabrielOnifade3 commented:

"If you Know the Covenant that is backing our father in the Lord Bishop David Oyedepo. You will know that God did it not Man. This is the power of sacrifice. Believe it or not."

@Natgkio said:

"He is actually correct. When God wants to bless a man, he touches even the heart of his enemies to bless him."

@Mayordavid_9 said:

"Can he show me the receipt of when the payment was made or which bank God Dey use? I don’t rate men of god that lie."

RCCG's GO Pastor Adeboye releases 2025 prophecies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had described 2025 as a “landmark year” that will leave a lasting impression on the lives of many.

The revered cleric shared his annual prophecies during the church’s New Year service, offering a blend of hope, caution, and divine admonitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng