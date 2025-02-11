A coalition of civil society groups and industry stakeholders is urging President Tinubu to retain Mele Kyari as NNPC’s GCEO

The groups warn that removing Kyari could disrupt ongoing reforms, highlighting his role in refinery revitalization, price stabilization, and increased transparency

Emphasizing legal backing under the Petroleum Industry Act, the coalition calls for Kyari to complete his tenure, stressing his contributions to fuel price reduction and energy diversification

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of civil society organizations and industry stakeholders is urging President Bola Tinubu to retain Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Citing Kyari's transformative leadership and the potential risks of disrupting ongoing reforms, the groups are advocating for continuity in the nation's crucial oil sector.

A statement made available to Legit.ng, noted that comrade Friday Maduka, Chairman of the Forum of Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria, lauded Kyari's achievements, pointing to the revitalization of refineries, price stabilization, and a focus on sustainable development.

"Mele Kyari's leadership at NNPC has been a beacon of hope and transformation," Maduka stated.

He emphasized Kyari's role in the NNPC's transition to a limited liability corporation, a move credited with increasing transparency and accountability.

The groups expressed concern about what they perceive as politically motivated attempts to undermine Kyari's leadership.

Maduka warned against these "underhand moves," arguing that they threaten not only the stability of the oil sector but also Nigeria's broader economic progress.

The coalition is calling for Kyari to be allowed to complete his current term, which began in 2023 and, according to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), could extend until 2027.

Maduka cited Section 59 (2) of the PIA, which governs the NNPC board's composition, as supporting this interpretation.

Beyond his administrative achievements, the groups also highlighted Kyari's efforts to reduce fuel prices and promote alternative energy sources.

They called on all Nigerians and civil society organizations to rally behind his continued leadership.

"Mele Kyari's tenure has adroitly modulated the transition... to the incremental progressive lowering of the petrol pump price," Maduka concluded.

Tinubu hails Mele Kyari @ 60

Previously Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu congratulated Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on his 60th birthday.

Tinubu commended Kyari's diligence in transforming the NNPCL into a profitable organisation and highlighted the company's notable achievements under his leadership.

Tinubu praised Kyari's dedication to service and professionalism throughout his distinguished career at the NNPC, OPEC, and as the first Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL.

