In the wake of a tragic accidental airstrike in Zamfara State's Maradun Local Government Area, Senator Abdulaziz Yari has offered a measure of relief, donating N23 million to support the injured and families of those killed.

The donation comes as the community grapples with the devastating consequences of the incident.

Reacting in a statement made available to Legit.ng, a group, the Northern Congress for Change (NCC) praised Senator Yari for his unwavering commitment to governance, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and philanthropy.

The group described his contributions as a model of true leadership rooted in compassion and community development.

In a statement signed by its President, Ibrahim Tukur Ali, the NCC highlighted Senator Yari’s humanitarian efforts, emphasizing that his initiatives have significantly improved lives across Zamfara state and beyond.

Ali noted that Yari’s selfless service to the people has provided hope and relief in various sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“In the healthcare sector, Senator Yari has launched transformative programs, such as the groundbreaking health initiative in November 2023, which provided free eye treatments and surgeries to over 1,000 patients in Zamfara West Senatorial District,” Ali stated.

Scholarships and Educational Development

The NCC also lauded Yari’s investments in education, particularly his scholarship initiative introduced in June 2024.

“This visionary program has granted scholarships to 1,700 underprivileged students, enabling them to pursue higher education across various Nigerian universities,” Ali explained.

Additionally, Yari has played a pivotal role in infrastructure development, constructing over 7,000 primary schools across Zamfara State to ensure that children from low-income families receive quality education.

Infrastructure and Agricultural Support

Ali further acknowledged Yari’s commitment to infrastructure and economic development, citing major road and bridge construction projects across the state.

“He has facilitated the construction of a 12-kilometer road in Nasarawa, Bukyum LGA, and bridges at Bardoki in Gumi LGA, improving the ease of movement and stimulating economic growth,” Ali said.

In agriculture, Senator Yari has continued to support local farmers by providing fertilizers and essential inputs to boost productivity.

Recently, he distributed 145 trailer loads of maize to combat food insecurity in Zamfara.

Military airstrikes kill several people in Zamfara state

Previously, Legit.ng reported that an airstrike in Kakindawa village, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, has reportedly killed several people and left many injured, sparking concern and calls for clarity over the incident.

The airstrike occurred on Saturday evening, January 11, as local vigilantes mobilized to assist neighbours in Tungar Kara village, under attack by bandits.

