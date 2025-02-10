Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The United States Mission in Nigeria has congratulated Moro Ojomo on helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

The US Mission said Ojomo’s journey from Nigeria to the NFL is a testament to his determination and talent.

Moro Ojomo celebrated his Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles by proudly waving the Nigerian flag. Photo credit: @USinNigeria

The agency said the star of the moment made both the United States and Nigeria proud.

This was contained in a post shared via its X handle @USinNigeria on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The mission wished the Nigerian-born continued success on and off the field.

“Congratulations to @MoroOjomo, the defensive tackle born in Lagos, on becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia @Eagles! Your journey from Nigeria to the NFL is a testament to determination and talent, and you’ve made both the United States and Nigeria proud. Here’s to your continued success on and off the field. #SuperBowlLIX”

Similarly, the Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, praised Ojomo for making Nigeria proud.

Dabiri-Erewa said Ojomo made history on Sunday night, February 9, 2025, and celebrated his victory by proudly waving the Nigerian flag.

Celebrating Ojomo via her Instagram page, abikedabiri, she wrote:

“A huge congratulations to Moro Ojomo! Born in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised in California, he made history last night, celebrating his Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles by proudly waving the Nigerian flag. What a moment!"

Nigerians react Moro Ojomo leads Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl triumph

Legit.ng compiled some reactions on social media from Nigerians congratulating Ojomo

familyfolkmama

"We 🇳🇬 are indeed global citizens of the world! Blessed to have watched this on 🇧🇧 soil with our Caribbean Cousins".

abbetito07

"Omoluabi! We celebrate you our great Ambassador. Congratulations 🙏🙏👏👏👏

