United States - Commander Matuwo Olufokunbi has made history as the first Nigerian-American to qualify as a nuclear engineer in the United States Navy.

Olufokunbi achieved this remarkable feat under the prestigious U.S. Navy Nuclear Propulsion Program.

Olufokunbi’s achievement makes him the third Nigerian-born officer to command a U.S. Navy warship. Photo credit: @segunvictor73

Fellow Nigerian-born U.S. Navy officer Victor Agunbiade broke the good news on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, @segunvictor73the on Thursday, January, 16.

Olufokunbi’s achievement makes him the third Nigerian-born officer to command a U.S. Navy warship.

Agunbiade celebrated Olufokunbi’s rare milestone achievement in the US Navy.

He wrote:

“Commander Matuwo I. Olufokunbi, United States Navy, becomes the Third Nigerian-American and First to Qualify as Nuclear Engineer under the United States Navy Nuclear Propulsion Program takes Command of a U.S. Navy warship! I celebrate this rare milestone achievement brother!”

Nigerians react to Commander Matuwo Olufokunbi's achievement

@Blola4real

Congratulations for your well deserved achievement gotten through hard work continue to soar high thanks for doing Nigeria proud.

Egin Victor thanks for showcasing our best in the diaspora Omaluwabi to the world.

@FeladesUnmixed

This can only happen in a place the right working system

Congratulations again Commander.

@wealthymuncho

Nigerian don’t play ,we about progress,victory and discipline every where we go.i celebrate you bro💪

@PrisciliaAmadi

This is an amazing achievement. Congratulations to Commander Olufokunbi.

@AjayiAndrewKeh1

Congratulations 🎉

Proud to be a Nigerian.

@Mojeed27118339

Congratulations

Wishing you long life and good health to enjoy what you've worked for...

Greater height 🎊🎊🎊

@KJjuboi

Congratulations to him for the big win and representing Nigeria 🇳🇬 well.

@shyvinny

I am so proud of you & this great naval officer. God will continue to protect you all

@PrinceSomorin

Congratulations and thanking him for his service 🇺🇸

@realKwameOffei

I'm proud of you. I wish you well.

