FCT, Abuja - The Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has approved a N4 billion allocation as conditional cash transfers to support vulnerable Nigerian households.

The Nation noted this update in a report on Thursday, January 23.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) at the United Nations (UN) House in Abuja on Thursday, January 23, Nentawe Yilwatda, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, outlined the initiative aimed at addressing the nation’s growing humanitarian challenges.

The initiative will assist at least 10 million displaced households, focusing on the most vulnerable Nigerians.

Timeline of Tinubu's govt planned aid

The cash transfers are scheduled to begin in February and run through April 205, targeting families affected by displacement, particularly in the northeast geopolitical zone.

Announcing the initiative, Yilwada said:

“We are prioritising women, especially widows, pregnant women, and those with disabilities. The experiences of displaced women, particularly those facing pregnancy or disability, are especially challenging. We understand these vulnerabilities and will continue to support those who are most in need.

“The President has approved the ministry’s plan to begin paying conditional cash transfers to 10 million displaced households between February and April. This initiative aims to support those most in need, particularly vulnerable families affected by displacement.”

He added:

“A N4 billion provision has been approved to support vulnerable groups through cash transfers, targeting families affected by natural disasters and other crises. These interventions are part of the government’s broader strategy to alleviate poverty and provide relief to those in urgent need.”

Legit.ng reports that this update from the top public official elicited jubilation among supporters of the current government.

Tinubu's govt okays interest-free loans for farmers

Furthermore, the Tinubu government also approved N2 billion for interest-free loans to farmers in rural areas to enhance food production and self-sufficiency.

The humanitarian affairs minister said:

“Additionally, the government has allocated N2 billion to provide interest-free loans to farmers in rural communities,” Yilwada noted. “These loans will range from N300,000 to N400,000 per household, helping farmers access necessary resources and linking them to market opportunities.”

Yilwatda reaffirmed his principal’s commitment to addressing the needs of returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and affected communities nationwide, explaining that the HNRP was developed through extensive consultations and designed to address the humanitarian needs of conflict-affected regions, including Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa.

"25m Nigerians received N25k" - FG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced that 25 million Nigerians have so far received the N25,000 conditional cash transfer.

Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, disclosed this while briefing state house correspondents shortly after a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The minister enumerated the steps taken by the Tinubu administration to provide relief for Nigerians following the sufferings occasioned by the removal of subsidies and other policy reforms being implemented by the government.

