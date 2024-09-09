In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed a disturbing rise in paternity fraud, where DNA tests reveal that many children do not belong to their presumed fathers

In recent years, Nigeria has seen a rise in cases of paternity fraud, sparking a deeper conversation around DNA testing and its implications for families.

While many point to infidelity as the primary cause of paternity discrepancies, psychologists say that the story is far more complex.

Speaking on the issue, mental health experts have highlighted a range of factors—from genetic testing errors to baby exchanges—that could explain these discrepancies.

Here are five insights from psychologists that shed new light on the world of DNA testing and paternity fraud.

1. Genetic testing errors are more common than you think

While DNA testing is often viewed as the gold standard for determining paternity, it is not without its flaws. Psychologists have pointed out that inaccuracies in genetic testing can lead to devastating consequences for families. Dr. Juliet Ottoh of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital stressed that these errors can happen due to negligence or the use of unreliable labs. To avoid false results, couples are urged to seek out reputable testing centers and even consider second opinions before drawing conclusions.

2. Medical negligence could be a major contributor

It's not just infidelity that can lead to paternity fraud—hospital errors, such as baby exchanges, are also a troubling factor.

Ottoh cited numerous instances where babies were accidentally swapped at birth, leading to long-term confusion about paternity.

This is a reminder that errors within the medical system, rather than personal misdeeds, could be at play.

3. Lack of pre-marital genetic screening leads to unexpected surprises

Another overlooked factor in paternity fraud cases is the lack of genetic testing before marriage. Many couples in Nigeria skip comprehensive genetic screening, unaware that it could reveal important issues, such as genetic compatibility. Without this vital step, parents may find themselves shocked by later discoveries about their children’s true parentage. Experts recommend that couples include genetic testing as part of their pre-marital health check-ups to prevent surprises down the line.

4. Trust issues have serious mental health consequences

The emotional and psychological toll of discovering paternity fraud can be severe. When trust is broken, it doesn’t just affect the parents—it deeply impacts the child as well. Psychologists warn that children who grow up in households where DNA testing has been conducted may suffer from a sense of alienation or mistrust, even if the test confirms their paternity. The mere act of questioning paternity can create lasting emotional scars.

5. Older men are more likely to request DNA tests

According to a report from Smart DNA, men aged 41 and older are the most frequent initiators of DNA testing. Psychologists link this trend to the rising concerns over genetic compatibility in later fatherhood. As men age, they may become more worried about fertility issues or potential health risks for their children, prompting them to seek reassurance through paternity testing.

26% of Nigerian men are not biological fathers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that smart DNA, a Lagos-based DNA testing center, has released a data analysis of all relationship tests conducted at its facility between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Smart DNA’s report was based on thousands of users.

Released on Tuesday, September 12, the report examined reasons people seek testing, the demographics of those tested, and the outcomes of the tests, Daily Trust also reported.

