Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state drove down memory lane as he buried his elder brother amid tears and grief

Makinde shared photos of the event on Friday and explained how his ambition to join the military failed but noted that his brother was successful, adding, "Sunday Makinde lived and left"

The remains of the late Engr Sunday Makinde was interred on Friday, February 7, 2025, in Ibadan, and the event was attended by PDP governors and other top political bigwigs in the country

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Oyo state, Ibadan - On Friday, February 7, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, laid his elder brother, Sunday Makinde, to rest in a ceremony attended by top dignitaries.

Makinde revealed this in a post shared on his X page, accompanied by photos of the burial ceremony.

Oyo governor Makinde buries elder brother amid tears. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde, @seyiamakinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde buries brother in Ibadan

Legit.ng reported that the older Makinde reportedly passed away in the early hours of Friday, January 24, at 65, according to a statement from the family.

Olumuyiwa Makinde, the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of the Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba in Ibadan, announced the death of Sunday Makinde on the same Friday morning.

But on Friday, February 7, 2025, Makinde tweeted:

"We laid our eldest brother, Sunday Makinde to rest today. As I said in my remarks, Sundo has lived and left. But his works live on and his deeds will go well with him. Rest well Sundo, until we meet to part no more."

Makinde pens emotional tribute to late brother: “You walked so I could run”

In a heartfelt tribute following his brother’s passing, Governor Makinde reflected on the deep bond they shared.

Governor Makinde, in his February monthly newsletter, played glowing tribute to his late elder brother, saying, “You walked so I could run.”

He recalled how, in 1982, sharing their father’s bed brought them closer, forging a relationship that blossomed in later years.

Makinde wrote:

“Sundo, it’s hard to believe that I am writing a tribute to you at this time. You left so unexpectedly and suddenly that I am still in shock that you are no more with us.

“I remember when you came back in 1982 and we had to share dad’s bed, we formed a bond that would blossom later in life. It was not supposed to end like this. We were not supposed to talk about your passing for at least another 20 years.

“You were my example; you showed me that it was possible to achieve my dreams if I remained focused. You broadened my horizons with your own exploits and influenced my decision to get my first degree before joining the military. Unlike you, I was unsuccessful in that bid to join the military afterwards.

“Sundo, you have left behind a legacy of hard work and showed me that honesty is in fact, the best policy as you were a straight-talking man of principle. You were candid and I could always tell where I stood with you. You were the voice of reason in our family, a true first born – the binder.

“My heart is heavy with grief, yet I take solace in the knowledge that you lived an impactful and fulfilled life.”

Govs, Tinubu's minister attend older Makinde's burial

From the photos shared by Makinde, Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state and Chief Bayo Adelabu, minister of power, graced the event.

Monday Onyeme, Deputy Governor of Delta State, also joined Makinde and his family, for the funeral rites in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Friday.

See the photos of the event below:

Wike, Ortom, other top politicians storm Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike and former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, visited Makinde in Ibadan on Wednesday, February 5.

Legit.ng gathered that the visit was to express condolences following the death of Makinde's elder brother, Sunday Makinde, who passed away on Friday, January 24, at the age of 65.

Wike and Ortom arrived at Makinde's residence in the Ikolaba Government Reservation Area of Ibadan, accompanied by other dignitaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng