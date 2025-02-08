Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state said his ambition to join the Nigerian military was unsuccessful.

Makinde disclosed that he once aspired to join the military but failed after completing his first degree.

Governor Seyi Makinde says his ambition to wear the military uniform did not materialise. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

As reported by Business Day, Makinde’s ambition to join the military was influenced by his late elder brother, Elder (Engr.) Sunday Olufunmilayo Makinde.

The governor, who was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this known in his latest newsletter.

Mkinde became a successful businessman, politician, and governor of the pace setter state after his ambition to wear the military uniform did not materialize.

Governor Makinde drove down memory lane as he buried his elder brother amid tears and grief.

Makinde shared photos of the event on Friday, adding, "Sunday Makinde lived and left"

The remains of the late Engr Sunday Makinde was interred on Friday, February 7, 2025, in Ibadan, and the event was attended by PDP governors and other top political bigwigs in the country.

Legit.ng also reported that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, visited Makinde in Ibadan on Wednesday, February 5.

It was gathered that the visit was to express condolences following the death of Makinde's elder brother, Sunday Makinde, who passed away on Friday, January 24, at the age of 65.

Wike and Ortom arrived at Makinde's residence in the Ikolaba Government Reservation Area of Ibadan, accompanied by other dignitaries.

Tinubu condoles with Makinde over brother's passing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with Governor Makinde over the passing of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde.

Tinubu praised the late Engineer Sunday Makinde for his positive impact and urged the family to find solace in his legacy and cherished memories.

The President emphasized the importance of family, unity, and love, offering prayers and unwavering support to the Makinde family during their time of grief.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng