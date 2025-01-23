Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

Gusau, Zamfara state - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, has described the killing of the son of notorious terrorist Bello Turji as "a major operational success".

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle recently, Sani urged the military to protect the locals from possible reprisals by the terrorists.

Legit.ng recalls that on Sunday, January 19, military spokesperson Major-General Edward Buba said Turji is currently running for his life as troops of Operation Fansan Yamma in the northwest zone reportedly killed scores of terrorists, including the son of the wanted terror kingpin during a raid in Zamfara.

According to Buba, the feat was achieved on Friday, January 17, during clearance operations along Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axes.

Reacting, Sani wrote:

"While the elimination of the offspring of the kingpin of banditry in Zamfara, Bello Turji is a major operational success, efforts must be made to protect the locals from possible reprisals by the terrorists."

Military kills Bello Turji’s second-in-command

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma eliminated Aminu Kanawa, the second-in-command of Turji.

The military high command also said troops also inflicted terminal injuries on some of Bello Turji’s close allies namely: Dosso (Bello Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of Turji’s closest allies).

Additionally, the DHQ disclosed that security forces neutralised several of Turji’s key commanders namely: Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng