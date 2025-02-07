Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A former Chief of Naval Staff, Usman Jibrin, and Adam Yusuf, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been arrested.

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested Jubril and Yusuf over the alleged diversion of more than N3 billion in public funds.

Demola Bakare, the ICPC’s Director of Public Enlightenment and Education, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Bakare disclosed that Yusuf, who had been evading arrest, was apprehended at his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

According to Vanguard, ICPC’s investigation showed that Jibrin allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and another associate, former Brigadier General Ishaya Bauka Gangum.

The NSCDC senior officer is accused of acting as a front for Jibrin, facilitating suspicious financial transactions for acquiring high-value properties.

The fraudulent activities allegedly involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Yusuf was said to have purchased several immovable assets abroad, including properties in Dubai, through proxies.

The ICPC has traced the diverted funds to companies such as Lahab Integrated and Gate Coast Properties, leading to the acquisition of at least 18 properties.

Four of the properties were forfeited to the federal government, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets.

The commission is also intensifying efforts to apprehend other suspects still at large.

