President Tinubu increased the retirement age for doctors and other healthcare workers from 60 to 65 years

The National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Mannir Bature, shared more details about the new development

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved 65 years as the retirement age for doctors and other healthcare workers in Nigeria.

Tinubu also approved the correction of consequential adjustments for both CONMESS and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), arising from the implementation of the new minimum wage.

President Bola Tinubu increased the retirement age of doctors and other healthcare workers from 60 to 65 years. Photo credit: @officialABAT

The National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Mannir Bature, said Tinubu increased the retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

“The process to effect this correction is at an advanced stage, providing much-needed relief to doctors and other healthcare workers.”

According to Daily Trust, Bature made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 in Lagos state.

Bature said the policy shift was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate during a high-level meeting with the NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, and key stakeholders in the health sector.

He said the minister would formally present the approval to the Council on Establishment through the Office of the Head of Service for finalisation.

He explained that the meeting was majorly about the progress made regarding the welfare of doctors and other healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

He further stated that the minister confirmed that the arrears resulting from the adjustment of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) are set for payment.

“The necessary funds have been secured, and disbursement to beneficiaries will commence soon,”

Why doctors do not find Nigerian healthcare system attractive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 2017 poll conducted by the Nigerian Polling Organization (NOIPolls) in collaboration with Nigeria Health Watch found that 88% of Nigerian doctors were looking for employment abroad at the time.

According to NMA, at least 50 doctors depart for foreign employment each week. The main causes include poor working conditions, poor access to medical aid, low income, and growing living expenses.

Nigeria will lose out on both ends if its physicians migrate in large numbers to work abroad. The doctors we require to keep our society healthy and prosperous are leaving. Due to inadequate salaries and other unfavorable circumstances, we are also losing the billions the government invests in public colleges to train doctors.

