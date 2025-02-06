To help residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, the Federal Government has expanded its palliative program

According to the Minister of State for Finance, these palliatives serve as a measure until more significant economic reforms are put into place

The minister said that the distribution has had an impact on grassroots organizations in several area councils

The federal government has extended its palliative program to benefit inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as well as students nationwide in an effort to better the lives of Nigerians.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, in distributing the palliatives over the weekend, emphasized that the gesture will address immediate needs and be part of the larger economic reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

This is according to a statement released by the finance ministry on Tuesday and signed by Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations.

Uzoka-Anite claims that these palliatives act as a measure until the full-scale economic changes are implemented.

“The initiative has reached multiple demographics across the FCT’s Area Councils, with beneficiary groups including student bodies, women associations, community organisations, and vulnerable groups, the statement read.

The Nigerian Female Students Association, the National Association of Nigerian Students, and NANS alumni networks are notable student organizations that benefited from the program.

Sunday Asefon, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, expressed his opinions on the program and praised the minister's dedication to student welfare.

“Dr. Uzoka-Anite has demonstrated a remarkable understanding of students’ challenges in these times. Her proactive approach in extending these palliatives to students nationwide shows the Tinubu administration’s dedication to supporting Nigerian students while implementing necessary economic reforms,” he stated.

Particularly in the FCT, the distribution has affected grassroots organizations in different area councils, with a focus on community associations and women's groups.

It further stated that area council youth associations, widows' associations, religious and cultural groups, FCT Market women's associations, and community development organizations were among the main beneficiaries.

