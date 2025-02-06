Many unemployed Nigerians have struggled to access the FCSC recruitment portal since its launch on January 7

Job seekers believe the website crashes due to a massive influx of applicants, with some questioning why the commission did not anticipate the high demand and upgrade the system beforehand

FCSC chairman, Professor Tunji Olaopa, acknowledged the issue, attributing it to overwhelming traffic

FCT, Abuja - Many unemployed Nigerians have voiced frustration over their inability to access the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) recruitment portal, which opened on January 7.

Since the announcement of job vacancies, several applicants have struggled to log in and complete their registration.

Some job seekers of spoke with The Guardian, shared their experiences, expressing disappointment over the difficulties in submitting their applications.

Felix Eneminyi, one of the applicants, said he was eager to apply after seeing the recruitment notice in a national newspaper but has been unable to access the site.

“I was excited when I saw the job advert, but since then, I’ve been trying without success to get onto the portal,” he said. “It’s been extremely frustrating.”

Some applicants have even questioned the credibility of the recruitment process due to the persistent website issues.

Another applicant, Ifeoma Eze, attributed the problem to the overwhelming number of people attempting to register at the same time.

“I believe the site is crashing because of the huge number of applicants trying to log in at once.

“It’s been years since federal jobs were last advertised, so the commission should have anticipated this kind of traffic and made necessary upgrades," she said.

Similarly, Gift Jacobs urged the FCSC to take urgent steps to improve the portal’s functionality.

“The commission needs to address this issue quickly. Thousands of Nigerians have been waiting for this opportunity, and now we can’t even apply. It’s really discouraging," she said.

Eneh Awodi, another frustrated applicant, shared her struggles, saying:

“I’ve attempted to log in several times, even at midnight, hoping the traffic would be lower, but nothing works."

FG responds to concerns

Reacting to the situation, FCSC Chairman Prof. Tunji Olaopa acknowledged the challenges applicants were facing, attributing the problem to an overwhelming number of users accessing the portal simultaneously, Nairametrics reported.

“The commission is aware of the difficulties many applicants are experiencing. Our ICT team is working tirelessly to resolve these issues and ensure a seamless recruitment process," he said.

He assured job seekers that efforts were underway to stabilize the portal and accommodate the high volume of applications.

“We understand the urgency of the situation and are committed to making the process as smooth as possible for all applicants,” Olaopa added.

As hopeful candidates continue to struggle with the portal, many are calling on the government to take digital infrastructure more seriously to avoid setbacks in future recruitment exercises.

